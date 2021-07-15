Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians: Stop destroying green infrastructure

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday called on Lagos residents to join the government in planting trees to stop “further destruction of critical green infrastructure”. The governor said tree planting had become a symbol of collective desire to build a prosperous and environmentally sustainable city, hence there was a need for mutual and sincere efforts for complete restoration and recovery. Speaking at the Urban Forest Park, Abraham Adesanya Way, Ajah, venue for the annual event, Sanwo- Olu said tree planting was a good way to restore local ecosystems, praising Lagosians for backing the exercise.

He said this year’s exercise with the theme: “Restore and Recover” highlights the critical importance of trees in healing the world from the devastating effect of COVID-19. The governor said: “The first rule for restoration and recovery is to stop the further destruction of critical green infrastructure. It is cheaper to conserve natural habitats than to restore them later. It is estimated that 60 per cent of all infectious diseases in humans and 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases originate from the transfer of pathogens from animals to humans.”

