Sanwo-Olu to Lagosians: Watch out for more pro-people projects in 2022

Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that his administration will continue to work with the residents to deliver more on the promise of a greater Lagos, in line with the 2022 budget.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said that the residents will witness more infrastructural renewals, school rehabilitation and construction, hospitals, roads and improved security as well as social welfare.

In his New Year message to Lagos residents signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, on the first day of 2022, Governor Sanwo- Olu also advised Lagosians to shun all acts of divisiveness and embrace genuine love by consolidating on the gains made by individuals and the State in the outgone year.

The Governor also congratulated Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole for witnessing the New Year, saying the most important gift from God is the gift of life.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the government of Lagos State, I rejoice with Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, on the celebration of the new year – 2022.

“The most important gift by God Almighty is the gift of life. I thank God for counting us among the living despite the many challenges that came with the year 2021, especially the COVID-19 that is still with us.

I am personally convinced that we will triumph over it and the Year 2022 will usher in a fresh lease of life for the world.

“The last 365 days were a blend of challenges and opportunities for Lagos, especially as we grappled with the dreaded coronavirus pandemic and its socioeconomic impact on us, the persistent pressure on the State infrastructure, the need to improve on the educational sector as well as the environment among others.

“Against all odds, our Government delivered on most of its promises to the residents across THEMES developmental agenda. From January to December, our administration touched every area of human endeavours, aimed at improving the standard of living of the residents.”

He continued: “In the year 2022, our administration will continue to work with the residents to deliver more on our promise of a greater Lagos, in line with the Appropriation Bill, which I just signed into Law.

The citizens will witness more infrastructural renewals, school rehabilitation and construction, hospitals, roads and improved security as well as social welfare.” Akerodolu pardons 10 prisoners in Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo State, on Saturday granted amnesty to 10 inmates of the Nigeria Correction Service centres in the state.

Four of those pardoned were freed totally while the remaining six, who had earlier been sentenced to death, had their sentence commuted to life imprisonment. It was gathered that the governor’s action was to mark the 2022 New Year celebration. The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read, “The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), has ordered the immediate release from correctional centres in the state of four (4) inmates serving various terms of imprisonment to mark the 2022 New year celebration.

“The release of the inmate was in exercise of the power conferred on Mr Governor by paragraph (a) (c) and (d) of subsection (1) of section 212 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The inmates were released based on report of good conduct at the correctional centres. “The governor also commuted to life imprisonment the sentence of six (6) condemned inmates who were sentenced to death by hanging by courts in the state. Mr Governor extended his grace and mercy to another inmate sentenced to Life Imprisonment.

He is now to spend 15 years at the correctional centre. “The governor urged the released inmates to see their release as another opportunity to live a good life as better and reformed citizens.

I know your frustrations, Diri tells Bayelsa residents Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has said that his administration will work hard to improve the socio-economic condition of residents in the state in the new year.

Diri said this in his statewide 2022 New Year address to the people of the state on Saturday. He said he was aware that many families and residents struggled to survive during the outgone year as a result of economic hardship.

Diri said: “I acknowledge that although as a state we have made considerable advancement in set goals, I am not oblivious of the reality that many families and individuals struggled through 2021. “I feel your pain and know your frustrations. It is my sincere prayer that 2022 will bring better tidings than the past year for you and all of us.

As a government, we will continue to take the necessary actions to address the challenges of unemployment, poverty, hunger, inequality and poor health.” He said despite the several challenges in 2021, particularly funding, the government made progress in areas such as healthcare, education, agriculture, youth and women empowerment, security, sports, infrastructure and reconciliation of aggrieved communities, among others.

According to him, a number of projects will be due for commissioning during the second anniversary of his administration in February. AbdulRazaq to Kwarans: Continue to support our govt Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilo rin Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq has called on the residents of the State to continue to support his administration even as congratulated them and Nigerians on the new calendar year, 2022.

He made the call in a message heralding the year, as he reassured them that his administration’s continuous focus on projects and programmes which boost inclusive growth, reduce poverty, and create a better environment for sustainable job opportunities in the state.

Also, the Governor said the administration’s Budget of Sustained Reformation for Inclusive Growth has been designed to double down on the achievements and reforms in the education sector, health care, workers’ welfare, water supply, ease of doing business, safety net for the poor, access roads within the metropolis and across the state, and improved investments and partnership with the security agencies, civic community, and the traditional institutions to guarantee safety of lives and properties.

The statement read in part: “At the dawn of 2022, I call on our people to continue to support the administration’s policies and programmes to place Kwara on the path of sustainable growth.”

APC seeks support of opposition, cautions against destructive politics Babatope Okeowo Akure The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has sought the cooperation of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in efforts by the government to develop the state.

The APC in its New Year’s message signed by the Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Steve Otaloro said since elections and litigations which followed have been concluded in 2021, it is time to join hands with the government to develop the state.

Otaloro in a statement said the APC shared in the optimism, aspirations and hopes that New Year usually brings for the citizens of the state, advising the opposition PDP to key into the optimism of the ruling party.

The statement reads “As the people have demonstrated to the entire world their resolve, unity of purpose and commitment to their democratic choice in the last gubernatorial election which the highest court in the land, like the two lower courts under it, also, attested to in their three respective judgments in 2021 is testimony to it that the right choice was made in the party and in its leadership.

“Therefore, we hope the opposition party will stand down politics and come to terms to appreciate the efforts that the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has made to develop the state, so quickly, in spite of the limited resources available to it.

“In this new year, we will begin a new era in the development and growth of our state.

We will continue with the drive for its modernisation and democratization in renewed strength. We hope from now on, it will be the state first while politics takes the back seat.”

Sanwo-Olu’s wife welcomes first 2022 babies Muritala Ayinla Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday welcomed and presented gifts items to the first babies of the year in three public hospitals.

The babies were delivered at Harvey Road Health Centre, Onikan Health Centre and Lagos Island Maternity Hospital. Baby Abdulganiu, a male who weighed 3.2kg delivered at exactly 12:15am by Mrs. Shukurat Abdulganiu, at Harvey Road Hospital.

Another baby, also male who weighed 2.5 kg and delivered at 12:00am by Mrs Adesola Ajila is the first baby of the year at Onikan Health Centre, while the first baby of year at the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital is baby Layembi, a male weighed 3.1kg arrived at 12:10am by Mrs Simbiat Layembi.

Welcoming the first babies at these hospitals, Sanwo-Olu said the birth of a newborn is a symbolic and significant event that brings forth the assurance that human heritage is carried on to the next generation.

She said: “The gift of a new baby is a priceless one from God. It, therefore, gladdens me to be in the midst of the Lagos Health Family to receive and celebrate the First Baby of the year 2022.”

Sanwo-Olu commended the Commissioner for Health Professor Akin Abayomi and the Lagos health family for the laudable work done in tackling the COVID – 19 pandemic and the improvement recorded in the health sector. She said: “The State Government, through the Health Ministry, has continued to deliver on its mandate to all residents in the State.

Over the years, the State Government has strengthened its Maternal and Child Health policies and programs, upgrading and constructing new Maternal and Child health facilities towards the provision of efficient, accessible, and affordable mother and child services.

“These efforts have paid off, resulting in a significant reduction in the high morbidity and mortality among women and under-five children in the State.”

Erelu Fayemi welcomes Ekiti first babies of the year Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi has urged residents of the state to promote healthy living and take good care of their children who are the leaders of tomorrow.

Fayemi stated this when presenting gift items to the first babies of the year at the Basic Health Centre, Iludofin, Omuo Ekiti and Comprehensive Health Centre, Aisegba Ekiti on Saturday.

Fayemi, while presenting cash gifts and other items, charged parents to try and give birth to the number of children they can adequately take care of due to the prevailing economic situation in the country and in the world at large.

The two babies were born at different locations at exactly 12.02 am. The First Lady who rejoiced with families of the newly born babies, promised to empower their parents who are artisans and farmers. Baby Adetunji, first child of Mr. and Mrs. Sunday Adetunji, arrived at exactly 12:02 am and weighed 3.5Kilogramme at birth.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...