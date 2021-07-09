Sanwo-Olu to LASU council: Make varsity Nigeria’s best, Africa’s top 5

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday swore-in a 13-member reconstituted Governing Council of the Lagos State University (LASU) with a charge to make the university Nigeria’s best and Africa’s top five universities. The governor also charged the new Pro-chancellor and Chairman, Sir David Olabanji Sunmoni, a veteran accountant and other members of the council to ensure that issues in LASU were resolved, saying that one of the urgent responsibilities before the new council was to immediately activate the process for the appointment of a new VC.

The inauguration of the university governing council came about seven weeks after the Governor, the Visitor to the institution, dissolved the Prof. Nurudeen Ninalowo-led Governing Council on the recommendation of the visitation panel that probed the crises and controversies surrounding the selection of a substantive vice-chancellor (VC) for the institution.

The appointment of new council members followed the recommendation of the Prof. Bamitale Omole-led panel, which also counselled the governor to order a fresh selection process for the substantive VC. Sanwo-Olu, however, returned 12 other officials, who served in the previous council led by Ninalowo. Speaking while inaugurating the 13-member council at the State House, Alausa, the governor pointed out that there were wide consultations with the stakeholders before the members were selected. He urged the council members to strictly adhere to due process, extant laws of the school and to be fair to all contenders.

He said: “Inauguration of new governing council for the Lagos State University (LASU) signals a new chapter of progress and resolution of issues surrounding the appointment of a substantive vice–chancellor for the university. As the supreme governing authority of the university, I charge you to give top priority to implementation of quality policies and programmes that will accelerate the pace of development and growth of the university.

