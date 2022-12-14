Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to launch MIT's Senseable Lagos Lab at Isimi Lagos Tech Valley

LandWey Investment Limited, one of Nigeria’s foremost real estate firms, is still on its mission of building future cities.

In line with its commitment to combine technology and nature in its New Town Development projects, LandWey, in collaboration with the world-renowned US university, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Lagos State Government, is set to launch the Senseable Lagos Lab in Isimi Lagos Tech Valley.

The world-class facility will be launched with a ground breaking ceremony at its designated location within Isimi Lagos, Epe, on Thursday, December 15 presided by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The launch ceremony is part of the line-up of activities for the Lagos Future City Week organised by LandWey in partnership with the state government, and the Lagos State SDG & Investment MIT’s research initiative, Senseable City Labs, aims to radicalise the way we study and understand cities globally. Through design and science, the lab hopes to develop and deploy tools to anticipate and monitor changes in urban cities just like Lagos, Nigeria.

With over 121 awards and 33,216 citations associated with the lab, its launch in Lagos is set to produce discoveries that will help to achieve national sustainable development.

Commenting on the prospects of the Senseable Lagos Lab, Olawale Ayilara, Chief Executive Officer, Oxygen Holdings, the parent company of LandWey, said: “We have always placed technology and innovation at the core of all our developments, it is therefore no surprise that we are proud to announce the launch of the Senseable Lagos Lab to be located within the Isimi Lagos Tech Valley. We are hoping that this collaboration will give rise to innovations and breakthroughs to propel Lagos and Africa at large to the forefront of the global technology movement as we work towards our sustainability goals.”

Isimi Lagos, the first wellness technology-powered eco city offers a serene space for both living and working, to its long- and short-term citizens and visitors.

Located within the long stretches of green vegetation that make up Epe in Lagos, Isimi Lagos is a 300-hectare destination city for those who love a fusion of beautiful architecture, technology, and nature. This makes it the perfect destination for the omni-disciplinary approach to research that the Senseable Lagos Lab will follow. Designers, planners, engineers, physicists, biologists, and social scientists amongst others now have a safe haven that encourages innovations and can reshape the way we live in the coming years.

 

