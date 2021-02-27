News

Sanwo-Olu to lawmakers: Let’s be on same page to rebuild Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday urged federal and state lawmakers to be on the same page with him on the mission to rebuild Lagos, saying the task of rebuilding state must jointly carried out by everyone. Speaking at the opening of a three-day Executive/ Legislative parley, Sanwo- Olu said there is the need to brainstorm on how best to rebuild and reposition Lagos, especially against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and destruction during the ENDSARS protests.

The governor described the theme of this year’s edition of the parley, “A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos” as apt, saying rather than trading blames, both “the Executive and Legislature must work together to ensure that the Rebuilding of Lagos is done urgently and efficiently. Sanwo-Olu said: “The vast majority of our people want government to work for them. They don’t make any distinctions between the executive and the legislature, as far as they are concerned we are all public officials elected to deliver on the mandate of efficient governance.

“There is no room for making excuses to them or blaming another arm of government for the inability to deliver. It is up to us to ensure that, even though we are separate and independent arms of government, we are always on the same page and constantly resolving whatever issues and differences we have,” he said. Stating that the COVID- 19 pandemic has dealt a huge blow on the resolutions of the last parley reached to move the state forward, he mentioned that the ugly development adversely affected the socioeconomic life of citizens and slowed down efforts at infrastructural development and poverty alleviation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DSS: We’re probing the death of police corporal in Osun

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Department of State Services (DSS) has opened investigation into the death of a Police Corporal in Osun State. Spokesperson for the DSS, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who made the disclosure in a statement, Wednesday, said the investigation was being jointly undertaken with the police. The Service has, therefore, sued for restraint, whole assuring that the […]
News

NCAC: Runsewe commends Ikpeazu, Bello, others for donating offices

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, yesterday commended the governors of Abia, Kogi, Gombe and Plateau states for donating offices to facilitate the work of the council and promote culture in their respective states. Runsewe said the kind gesture by the governors was an indication of […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: FG must ensure arrest, prosecution of killer herdsmen –Ejiofor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

As part of measures to tackle the worsening security situation in the country, the Federal Government has been tasked on the urgent need to ensure prompt arrest and prosecution of suspected killer herders unleashing mayhem on citizens.   A retired State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, gave the charge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica