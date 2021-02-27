Sanwo-Olu to lawmakers: Let’s be on same page to rebuild Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State yesterday urged federal and state lawmakers to be on the same page with him on the mission to rebuild Lagos, saying the task of rebuilding state must jointly carried out by everyone. Speaking at the opening of a three-day Executive/ Legislative parley, Sanwo- Olu said there is the need to brainstorm on how best to rebuild and reposition Lagos, especially against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and destruction during the ENDSARS protests.

The governor described the theme of this year’s edition of the parley, “A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos” as apt, saying rather than trading blames, both “the Executive and Legislature must work together to ensure that the Rebuilding of Lagos is done urgently and efficiently. Sanwo-Olu said: “The vast majority of our people want government to work for them. They don’t make any distinctions between the executive and the legislature, as far as they are concerned we are all public officials elected to deliver on the mandate of efficient governance.

“There is no room for making excuses to them or blaming another arm of government for the inability to deliver. It is up to us to ensure that, even though we are separate and independent arms of government, we are always on the same page and constantly resolving whatever issues and differences we have,” he said. Stating that the COVID- 19 pandemic has dealt a huge blow on the resolutions of the last parley reached to move the state forward, he mentioned that the ugly development adversely affected the socioeconomic life of citizens and slowed down efforts at infrastructural development and poverty alleviation.

