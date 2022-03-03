Sanwo-Olu to LG chairmen: Partner govt on democratic dividends

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday charged the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) chairmen in the state to continue to collaborate with the state government to deliver democratic dividends to residents of the state. Speaking during a oneday working visit to Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state, Governor Sanwo- Olu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State is known for its commitment to infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social investment.

He said that the council chairmen must continually build on this strong reputation at all levels of governance According to the governor, true governance is all about tangible benefits delivered consistently, and which create new social and economic opportunities for the generality of our people.

