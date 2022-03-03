News

Sanwo-Olu to LG chairmen: Partner govt on democratic dividends

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday charged the 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) chairmen in the state to continue to collaborate with the state government to deliver democratic dividends to residents of the state. Speaking during a oneday working visit to Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state, Governor Sanwo- Olu said the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State is known for its commitment to infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social investment.

He said that the council chairmen must continually build on this strong reputation at all levels of governance According to the governor, true governance is all about tangible benefits delivered consistently, and which create new social and economic opportunities for the generality of our people.

 

Our Reporters

FG spends N6trn on terrorism war, loses N5.4trn to tax evasion – EFCC chairman

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Nigeria spent over N6 trillion in combat of terrorism between 2008 and now, the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abrulrasheed Bawa, has revealed. In the same vein, the EFCC boss said that the country lost over N5.4 trillion to tax evasion by corporate entities between 2011 and this year. But between […]
News

Northern group turbans Meshioye as Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Northern Youth Progressive Forum (NYPF) has honoured the Supreme Leader of the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity (ROF), Olori Francis Meshioye, with the title of Garkuwa Matasan of Nigeria.   Speaking at the Turbaning and confirmation of the award at the weekend, vice president of the group, Dr Abdulmalik Jamil said the award was in honour […]
News Top Stories

Catholic Knights to FG: Stop subsidy removal to avoid anarchy

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The Knights of St. Mulumba of Nigeria of the Catholic Church, have urged the Federal Government again to halt its plan to totally remove subsidy from the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) next year so as not to plunge the country into anarchy. The Knights said the country has had enough troubles of insecurity, hunger and […]

