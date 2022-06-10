Sanwo-Olu to meet 2022 intending pilgrims

Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is said to meet the intending pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. New Telegraph gathered that it’s been the practice of the Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to organise a one-day seminar for the purpose of offering prayer to Allah for a journey mercy to the intending pilgrims and government officials embarking on the journey. Speaking on the event, the Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju, said the occasion was an avenue for the Governor, his deputy and other government functionaries to have personal interactions with the intending pilgrims and wish them well on the journey.

A statement signed by the Board Secretary, Mr. Hakeem Kosoko stated that the seminar will be used to further educate the intending pilgrims about the spiritual exercise as well as what is expected of them in the Holy land. He added that the Grand Chief Imam of Lagos State, His Eminence, Sheikh Sulaiman Oluwatoyin Abou-Nolla is expected to be the spiritual father of the day, while lectures would be delivered by two erudite Islamic scholars on varied topics. According to the statement, the first lecture with the topic, ‘Achieving an acceptable hajj’ would be delivered by Imam Hakeem Lawal while Alh. Sheikh Uthman Sannu Shehu will deliver the second lecture titled ‘Expectations from Al-Hujjaj after the exercise’.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...