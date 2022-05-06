Islam

Sanwo-Olu to Muslims: Let’s continue with Ramadan’s teachings

L agos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has urged Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful to continue to emulate the virtues inherent in Ramadan, such as helping the poor and the vulnerable in the society, offering gratitude to Allah, showing compassion and generosity to one another, among other good deeds that guide Islam.

The governor, who congratulated Muslim brothers and sisters on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration, which marks the end of the 30 days of Ramadan fasting and prayers, enjoined Muslims in Lagos State to continue on the path of spirituality, peaceful co-existence and to remain tolerant of other religious denominations in the State, saying that Lagos was noted for religious harmony. Governor Sanwo-Olu in his Eid-el-Fitri message issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, prayed for Lagosians and Nigerians as a whole to witness and celebrate more Eid-el-Fitri in good health and prosperity.

The Governor said observing Ramadan is very significant to Muslims across the world as one of the five pillars of Islam, which teaches abstinence from worldly pleasures, steadfastness in prayers and total submission to the will of Allah in accordance with the Quranic injunctions. Governor Sanwo-Olu, while stressing the need for a peaceful society, urged Muslims as well as other religious denominations in the country to continue to offer prayers for continued peace and stability in Nigeria, adding that all hands must be on deck to address the growing challenge of insecurity and other burning issues in the nation. He said: “As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitri worldwide, I want to join millions of people around the world, to wish our Muslim brothers and sisters in Lagos State and in Nigeria, Eid Mubarak. We thank God for sparing our lives to witness and celebrate the Year 2022 Eid-el-Fitri.

“For the Muslims, Eid celebration is very unique. It is a feast to mark the end of a month-long spiritual renewal after 30 days of fasting, prayers and other spiritual activities. “I want to urge my dear Muslim brothers and sisters to continue to emulate the good virtues inherent in Ramadan, such as helping the poor and the vulnerable in the society, offering gratitude to Allah, showing compassion and generosity to one another, among other good deeds that guide your faith.”

 

