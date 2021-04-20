Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu to NBA: Lagos has fully complied, granted autonomy to judiciary 

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu Tuesday said that the state has substantially complied with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, on the financial autonomy and independence of the judiciary.

The governor made this declaration during a meeting held at the Government House, Marina with members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) from four out of the five judicial divisions in Lagos State.
The NBA divisions including Epe, Lagos, Ikorodu and Badagry were led by their chairmen, Ademola Koko, Yemi Akangbe, Abimbola Ojedokun and M.A. Sodipo respectively.
Aside the governor, the meeting also had other attendees such as the Deputy Governor, Dr Femi Hamzat, the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjko (SAN) and Special Adviser on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson.
However, the NBA lawyers, in compliance with the directive of the National President, Olumide Akpata, had arrived Lagos Government House, Marina as early as 10.00 am with their banners demanding for financial independence for the judiciary.

