Sanwo-Olu to perm secs: Be proactive in policy formulation

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday charged the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of agencies in the state’s Public Service to be proactive and see their positions as trust and responsibilities that come with high expectations. Speaking through the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, Sanwo-Olu said he was optimistic that individually and collectively, the appointees will justify the confidence reposed in them before their appointment.

Speaking at the induction ceremony organised through Zoom Webinar for the recently appointed Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers in the state, the governor noted that as highly experienced senior public servants and Accounting Officers of respective agencies, they should realise that the responsibilities of providing leadership and direction for those Agencies rests squarely on their shoulders.

He added that the induction ceremony was aimed at familiarizing them with the nature, character and demands of the offices they are already managing. The governor charged them to be proactive in discharging their duties saying that, their Principals; Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief of Staff, Commissioners and Special Advisers, including Chairmen and Members of Boards, commissions or Governing Councils as the case may be, look forward to them for advice and guidance on issues relating to the ministerial mandate of their respective agencies or parastatal.

