Sanwo-Olu to Police: You deserve better training, funding to protect Nigerians

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that the Nigerian Police must be well funded, well trained, to protect all of us. The governor, who also reiterated his administration’s continued assistance and support to the Nigeria Police in its quests for protecting lives and properties, not only in Lagos, but in the country at large, said that it is only logical that the state government do whatever it can to train and equip the police.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) in his office, noting that his administration understands the role of the government, which is to provide security, protect lives and properties, stating that the government cannot joke with the police. Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated that his administration believes that the Nigerian police must be well funded, supported and well trained to carry out its assigned responsibilities effectively, adding that the police cannot be given responsibilities without being equipped with the necessary tools to execute the assignment. The governor said: “Lagos State Government believes that the Nigerian Police must be well funded, well trained, to protect all of us.

As such, the state is ready to assist the Police as Nigerians need to be protected. It is only logical that we do whatever we need to do, we train them and equip them. “In Lagos, we understand that if the role of government is to protect lives and property of citizens, we can’t joke with the police and that is why we set up the Lagos State Security Trust Fund to assist with the provision of security apparatus and equipment, funds amongst others.” Speaking further, Sanwo- Olu enjoined the Nigerian Police Trust Fund to consider partnering with the Private Sector in order to generate funds for its various projects and rebuilding as well refurbishing of its facilities.

Earlier in his remarks, the representative of the Chairman, Board of Trustee of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, CP. Mr. Adepoju Ilori stated that the Board Members were in the state on a fact finding mission to see the state of living and welfare of the Police Personnel in Lagos in line with the purpose of the creation of the Trust Fund.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...