News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu to Police: You deserve better training, funding to protect Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said that the Nigerian Police must be well funded, well trained, to protect all of us. The governor, who also reiterated his administration’s continued assistance and support to the Nigeria Police in its quests for protecting lives and properties, not only in Lagos, but in the country at large, said that it is only logical that the state government do whatever it can to train and equip the police.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving the Board of Trustees of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) in his office, noting that his administration understands the role of the government, which is to provide security, protect lives and properties, stating that the government cannot joke with the police. Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated that his administration believes that the Nigerian police must be well funded, supported and well trained to carry out its assigned responsibilities effectively, adding that the police cannot be given responsibilities without being equipped with the necessary tools to execute the assignment. The governor said: “Lagos State Government believes that the Nigerian Police must be well funded, well trained, to protect all of us.

As such, the state is ready to assist the Police as Nigerians need to be protected. It is only logical that we do whatever we need to do, we train them and equip them. “In Lagos, we understand that if the role of government is to protect lives and property of citizens, we can’t joke with the police and that is why we set up the Lagos State Security Trust Fund to assist with the provision of security apparatus and equipment, funds amongst others.” Speaking further, Sanwo- Olu enjoined the Nigerian Police Trust Fund to consider partnering with the Private Sector in order to generate funds for its various projects and rebuilding as well refurbishing of its facilities.

Earlier in his remarks, the representative of the Chairman, Board of Trustee of the Nigerian Police Trust Fund, CP. Mr. Adepoju Ilori stated that the Board Members were in the state on a fact finding mission to see the state of living and welfare of the Police Personnel in Lagos in line with the purpose of the creation of the Trust Fund.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bristow pilots, engineers down tools, reject salary benchmark

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

From today, all pilots and engineers of Bristow Helicopters will proceed on indefinite strike action over what they described as “discriminatory policies and consistent victimization of Nigerians working for the carrier.”   Their umbrella body, the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), has backed their action for a total shutdown of all Bristow […]
News

Senate confirms Buhari’s seven ministerial nominees

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate, Wednesday, screened and confirmed the seven ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Muhammadu Buhari, last week. The apex legislative chamber engaged the nominees for four and a half hours. They were nominated to replace the ministers that recently resigned to contest for the just concluded presidential primary of the ruling party. Those […]
News

EndSARS: We need police reform, good governance – Onitiri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, reform the entire police force structure in line with international best practices. Inaddinghisvoicetotheongoing youths’ protests against the continued police brutality, extortions and killings of innocent Nigerians, the renowned critic pointed out that the presentpolicestructurewasoutdated and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica