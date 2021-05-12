Sanwo-Olu to power Lagos streetlights, says commissioner

As part of strategies to boost security in Lagos State, the state government yesterday said arrangements have been perfected by the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu to power all the streetlights in all the nooks and crannies of the state. The government said it was working on plans to reduce the cost of maintaining the streets lights by at least 65 per cent, adding that Governor Sanwo-Olu had approved the procurement and installation of 20,000 units of Prepaid Energy Meters for Communities in Lagos State as a way of improving electricity supply in the affected communities.

Speaking during a ministerial briefing to commemorate the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote, who disclosed this, said the state was working on an Electricity Policy that would serve as a blueprint for the attainment of universal access to electricity in the state. According to him, the electricity policy, when it becomes functional and fully implemented, would also accelerate the ‘Light-Up Lagos’ power programme that the state government had embarked upon.

The commissioner noted that; "Lagos Electricity Policy is vital in achieving the T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of this administration and will serve as a key driver for the social and economic development aspirations of the state in consonance with the Government's 30-year Development Plan (2021 – 2051), currently being developed." The commissioner also emphasised that the Sanwo- Olu administration had concluded arrangements with a leading smart metering solution company (Elsewedy Electric) on meter supply to target low income communities and also identified transmission infrastructure challenges across the state.

