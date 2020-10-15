Sanwo-Olu to protesters: We can’t continue this way

…Says Lagosians affected by road blockades, vandalism

Muritala Ayinla

Piqued by the growing spate of violence at demonstrations against the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has appealed to the protesting youths to sheath their swords and give the federal and state governments the chance to consolidate on the actions being promptly taken to address their concerns.

Briefing journalists on the development in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu said most Lagosians are unable to go to their workplaces or earn a legitimate living

because of the collateral impact of protest gatherings, saying it is time for them to acknowledge the progress being made and to respond in good faith as the state had starting to record violent incidents as well as the breakdown of law and order due to the escalation in incidents arising from the protests.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Let me now directly address all protesters who have taken their message to the streets to agitate for change and reform of the police. It is now time to ask you all, to acknowledge the progress being made and to respond in good faith.

“We are starting to record violent incidents as well as the breakdown of law and order. This week we have seen an escalation in incidents arising from the protests. “Reports of medical evacuations hindered by the blockage of key roads and the worsening traffic arising from the protests.

“Lagosians are unable to go to their workplaces or earn a legitimate living

because of the collateral impact of protest gatherings. We therefore cannot continue this way. What we need now, and ask for, is for you to sheath your swords, and give us a chance, as federal and state governments, to consolidate on these

actions being promptly taken to address your concerns.”

While affirming the constitutional rights of all protesters to peacefully make your grievances known, he added that it is also duty of a government to ensure that the exercise of one set of rights by one group of people does not in any way constrain the rights of any other group of people. He added that the government might have do everything possible to also prevent the spread of COVID-19 which is currently on the rise again in the state.

He added: “We now have no choice but to take every necessary step to restore law and order and to minimise the disruptions being experienced by all law-abiding residents of Lagos State.

“You should also remember that COVID-19 is still very much with us. We are still amidst a pandemic; we are not out of it yet. As at Wednesday the 14th of October, 2020, Lagos State had recorded a total of 20,394 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of this number, 16,734 have recovered in community, 968 are currently active in the community and 207 deaths have sadly occurred.

“You might have noticed a sharp rise in the number of cases reported in the last two days, which is out of step with the numbers we have been daily recording in recent weeks.

“This is, however, a wake-up call to jolt us out of complacency. In the last six months we have made tremendous progress in the

fight against COVID-19; do not let us, through carelessness or nonchalance, reverse this progress.”

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu reminded the protesters of efforts made so far to with regard to addressing the ENDSARS protests and agitations, adding that in addition to meeting and addressing the protesters physically with his deputy, he had also met the president to deliver their letters detailing their demands.

