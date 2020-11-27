Sanwo-Olu to residents: Be patient over ongoing road projects

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday appealed to the residents of Ikeja GRA to be patient with contractors on all the ongoing road projects, saying that the projects would be delivered in record time, if the contractors and the government get maximum cooperation from the stakeholders.

This was even as Ikeja GRA residents decried poor or lack of regulation of vehicles and orderliness in the axis, saying that the security of the neighbor-hood is constantly threatened by infiltration by all manners of people, vehicles that ply the hitherto serene environment. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on reconstruction, upgrading of Sobo Arobiodu Street in Ikeja GRA, Governor Sanwo-Olu said that all the needs of the residents would be put into consideration in any road projects to be embarked upon. He said the essence of the stakeholders meeting was to feel the pulse of the residents and see how the road project will affect their living conditions.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said that his administration was committed to the upgrading of road infrastructure across the state, adding that cooperation of the residents in the execution of the projects was more crucial. According to her, the 1,632 metres long road project was designed to be implemented in order to improve transportation challenges and enhance the socio-economic condition of the people.

She decried the rate at which some residents vandalise road infrastructures and manholes, saying people open the manholes and dumprefuseinthemanholes, while some would steal the manhole covers.

She urged the residents to take ownership of the government infrastructure in their domain, saying that the facilities were provided with taxpayers’ money and meant to improve the condition of living for the residents “How do you describe people who open manhole covers and dump refuse inside. Others steal the manhole covers.

Our attitude towards infrastructure must chance. Those who steal the manhole covers are not spirit but people in various communities. We all have to take ownership of the facilities when provided,” she said.

Speaking on the right of way, Mr Oladimeji Animashaun, expressed confidence that the residents of Arobiodu would cooperate with the state government on the road projects, given their status and level of exposure. He added that the state had put in place everything necessary to ensure the project is well delivered. On the landscaping of the environment, the GM LASPARK, Mrs Adetoun Popoola, said that about 300 trees would be planted to ensure the environment is protected and preserved in line with the greenery.

She assured that the agency would ensure that the project doesn’t affect the beauty of Ikeja Environment. Speaking on behalf of the contractor, Mrs Grace Omololu Okoya of Slavabogu construction firm, assured the residents and the state government of the firm’s commitment, saying that with the cooperation of the residents, the firm could complete the project before the 12 months duration of the project. She said that residents and other stakeholders shouldn’t hesitate to to approach the firm on any issue while the construction goes on.

