News

Sanwo-Olu to roll out COVID-19 vaccine, engages Pfizer, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has revealed the state government’s plan to rollout COVID-19 vaccine with a view to boosting mass vaccination of residents in the state.

 

The governor also said that the state government was on the verge of rolling out 2,000 security cameras across communities through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to tackle security challenges across the state.

 

Speaking on COVID-19 vaccines on a live television programme in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said that the state was aiming to achieve 60 per cent vaccine rollout when the vaccination programme would commence in the coming weeks as the figure would help check rate of transmission and build the resilience of the state against the ravaging virus.

 

According to him, the state government did not have the plan to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all residents as the state may not have the resources to do that, adding that critical segments in the state’s population would be vaccinated to achieve immunity against the pandemic.

 

Sanwo-Olu said: “As a sovereign, we want the Federal Government to take the lead in getting the vaccine. As a subnational Government,  we are taking our destiny into our own hand.

 

We have started conversation with some of the vaccine manufacturers. I have made contact with Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca. Developers of Moderna have written to us and we have written back to them.

 

“We are making our own sub-national contacts and part of the things to come out of this effort is that, once we see what the national government is doing in terms of protocols, then we can plan for our rollout. The contacts we made with vaccine developers are at the board level. “We don’t have to vaccinate the whole of 22 million people in Lagos.

 

The plan is around ensuring that there is herd immunity and that typically speaks to 50 to 60 percent of our population. That’s the target we need to really meet in vaccine rollout. “One of the things we can do quickly is to improve the ratio of police to citizens’ number.

 

That has not happened in a number of years. We believe that Lagos is under-policed, even as human population increases. If we address this imbalance through State Policing model, we can see a turnaround in security response. We are ready to have this conversation with the Police Force whenever they are ready.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Education funds: SERAP secures court’s leave to compel Okowa to account for over N7.8bn 

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has granted leave to a rights’ organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to compel Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to publish spending details of the funds […]
News

Makinde pledges to address workers’ backlog of promotions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Despite the economic challenges being posed by COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday promised bumper deliverables for workers and the people of the state in the 2021 fiscal year. Thegovernor, whoenumerated a series of developmental initiatives his government was targeting in the New Year, also declared that his administration would continue to […]
News

UN: COVID-19 drives 40% spike in number of people needing humanitarian aid

Posted on Author Reporter

  The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a 40% increase in the number of people needing humanitarian assistance around the globe, the United Nations said on Tuesday, as it appealed for roughly $35 billion to help many of those expected to be in need next year. “If everyone who will need humanitarian aid next year lived […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica