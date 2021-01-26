Sanwo-Olu to roll out COVID-19 vaccine, engages Pfizer, others

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has revealed the state government’s plan to rollout COVID-19 vaccine with a view to boosting mass vaccination of residents in the state.

The governor also said that the state government was on the verge of rolling out 2,000 security cameras across communities through the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) to tackle security challenges across the state.

Speaking on COVID-19 vaccines on a live television programme in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu said that the state was aiming to achieve 60 per cent vaccine rollout when the vaccination programme would commence in the coming weeks as the figure would help check rate of transmission and build the resilience of the state against the ravaging virus.

According to him, the state government did not have the plan to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all residents as the state may not have the resources to do that, adding that critical segments in the state’s population would be vaccinated to achieve immunity against the pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As a sovereign, we want the Federal Government to take the lead in getting the vaccine. As a subnational Government, we are taking our destiny into our own hand.

We have started conversation with some of the vaccine manufacturers. I have made contact with Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca. Developers of Moderna have written to us and we have written back to them.

“We are making our own sub-national contacts and part of the things to come out of this effort is that, once we see what the national government is doing in terms of protocols, then we can plan for our rollout. The contacts we made with vaccine developers are at the board level. “We don’t have to vaccinate the whole of 22 million people in Lagos.

The plan is around ensuring that there is herd immunity and that typically speaks to 50 to 60 percent of our population. That’s the target we need to really meet in vaccine rollout. “One of the things we can do quickly is to improve the ratio of police to citizens’ number.

That has not happened in a number of years. We believe that Lagos is under-policed, even as human population increases. If we address this imbalance through State Policing model, we can see a turnaround in security response. We are ready to have this conversation with the Police Force whenever they are ready.

