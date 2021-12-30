Sanwo-Olu to RRS Commander: I’m proud of you

Metro & Crime

Impressed by the massive transformation of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in less than a year, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo–Olu yesterday commended the leadership of the RRS for generating a vision that is driving the squad. The governor described the transformation of the operation base of the squad as clear indication of what the leadership of the RRS Command represents, saying that with project conceived by the RRS leadership, the police have indeed proven to the world that there is hope for the country. Speaking while unveiling the newly built office extension at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed the CSP Olayinka Egebeyemi leadership of the RRS for giving the Squad headquarters a befitting face lift. He said that the leadership deserved commendations for conceiving and completing an office extension containing four big offices, a spacious lobby and a sentry guard. The governor, who spoke through his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyanwo, said he was at the RRS headquarters not only to commission a new building, but also to give recognition to the leadership of the squad because without its vision, one wonders how RRS would be positioned The governor said: “I am not at the RRS headquarters to commission only a new building, but also to give recognition to the leadership of the squad because without its vision, one wonders how RRS would be positioned today. In less than a year in office, the new leadership conceived and completed an office extension containing four big offices, a spacious lobby and a sentry guard.” The governor also commended other squad members for supporting CSP Egbeyemi towards the completion of the office extension. CSP Egbeyemi noted that the construction of RRS office extension started in February, 2021 as his contribution to the development of the agency. He said the project was meant to address challenges faced by theofficers.

 

