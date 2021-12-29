Sanwo-Olu to RRS Commander: ‘I’m proud of you’

…unveils new office complex

Impressed by the massive transformation of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in less than a year, the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo–Olu Wednesday commended the leadership of the Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) for generating a vision that is driving the squad.

The governor described the transformation of the operation base of the squad as clear indication of what the leadership of the RRS Command represents, saying that with project conceived by the RRS leadership,the police have indeed proven to the world that there is hope for the country.

Speaking while unveiling the newly built office extension at the Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, Governor Sanwo-Olu hailed the CSP Olayinka Egebeyemi leadership of the RRS for giving the Squad headquarters a befitting face lift. He said that the leadership deserved commendations for the conceiving and completing an office extension containing four big offices, a spacious lobby and a sentry guard.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyanwo, said at the RRS headquarters not only to commission a new building but also to give recognition to the leadership of the squad because without its vision, one wonders how RRS would be positioned

The governor said: “I am not at the RRS headquarters to commission only a new building but also to give recognition to the leadership of the squad because without its vision, one wonders how RRS would be positioned today. In less than a year in office, the new leadership conceived and completed an office extension containing four big offices, a spacious lobby and a sentry guard.”

The governor also commended other squad members for supporting CSP Egbeyemi towards the completion of the office extension.

On his part, the Commander, RRS Squad, CSP Egbeyemi noted that the construction of RRS office extension started in February, 2021 as his contribution to the development of the agency. He said the project was meant to address challenges faced by the officers.

“Whenever it rained, they huddled together underneath the tree. Some would use their raincoats to cover themselves. We felt we could do better by building a shade for them. That has catapulted us into this bigger dream.

“My conviction was to deploy my personal resources to it with the support of my very good friends. However, as things would turn out, it became obvious that we need the support of Mr. Governor before the project could continue from the stage it was. The need to build an office extension became necessary owing to shortage of offices for some of our key officers. As at the time I resumed as Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), our officers on station guard were sitting under a tree beside the headquarters,” he said.

