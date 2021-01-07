Sanwo-Olu to tackle infrastructure, unemployment, #EndSARS destructions with ₦1.164trn, says Egube

*Targets ₦971bn revenues, earmarks ₦244bn for infrastructure

*₦150bn for road maintenance

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is set to tackle the infrastructure deficit in the state and address the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, the #EndSARS protests and the general residents’ demands with theY2021 Budget size of ₦1.164 trillion, the state’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Sam Egube has said.

Giving an analysis of theY2021 Budget size of ₦1.164 trillion at the Lagos State Secretariat, Egube said that the budget would be funded from a total revenue estimate of ₦971.028 billion, comprising Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) of N723.817 billion, Capital Receipts N71.811 billion and Federal Transfer N175.400 billion.

He added that a significant percentage of the projected TIGR of N512 billion is expected to be contributed by the Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS).

This, according to him, would be achieved by expanding the tax net and simplifying the tax process, improving transaction taxes and the appropriate use of technology in addition to improving the work environment, training and tools of tax administration personnel.

In the ₦1.164 trillion budget, Egube said that the recurrent expenditure is: N460.587 billion while capital expenditure us N702.935 billion. He added that Capital to Recurrent ratio is 60:40.

