Sanwo-Olu to tackle infrastructure, unemployment, others with N1.164trn

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday unveiled plans to tackle infrastructure deficit in the state with a view to addressing challenges being brought by COVID-19 pandemic, the EndSARS protests and the general residents’ demands with theY2021 Budget size of N1.164trillion. Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Sam Egube, has said. Giving analysis of theY2021 Budget size of N1.164trillion at the Lagos State Secretariat, Egube said that the budget would be funded from a total revenue estimate of N971.028billion, comprising Total Internally Generated Revenue (TIGR) of 723.817bn, Capital Receipts 71.811bn and Federal Transfer 175.400billion.

He added that a significant percentage of the projected TIGR of N512billion would be contributed by Lagos Inland Revenue Service (LIRS). This, according to him, would be achieved by expanding the tax net and simplifying the tax process, improving transaction taxes and the appropriate use of technology in addition to improving the work environment, training and tools of tax administration personnel.

In the N1.164trillion budget, Egube said that the recurrent expenditure is #460.587billion while capital expenditure was N702.935billion, saying that Capital to Recurrent ratio was 60:40. Breaking down recurrent expenditure, he said Total Personnel Costs was #168.726billion while total Overhead Costs stood at #260.074billion and the Debt charges was #31.787billion.

He explained that the recurrent expenditure is moderated at a level of 40% of the Total Expenditure out of which the personnel cost is N169bn representing 14.5% of the Total Expenditure, which is well within the fiscal sustainability ratio of 25%.

Egube said that Capital Expenditure accounts for 60% of the total budget size, saying that the budget structure was a demonstration of the administration’s commitment to massive infrastructure renewal and development towards rebuilding and actualizing a Greater Lagos. To emphasize the administration’s resolve towards enhancing infrastructure and human capital development, he said that a budgetary provision of N150.753billion was provided for the maintenance of roads and other infrastructures within the state.

Egube said: “A total of N11billion was also budgeted for reconstruction of Lekki-Epe Expressway from Eleko junction to Epe T-junction (Phase One). We also earmarked N8.750billion for Lekki Regional Roads and N19.500billion under Project Stabilization Fund to intervene on various projects across the state.

