Sanwo-Olu to tackle unemployment with N1.15trn 2021 budget

The Lagos State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Sam Egube, has said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to use N1.15 trillion 2021 budget to drive employment and empower residents in the state.

Egube, who also listed youth employment and food security as parts of the areas to focus in order to reduce the negative impact of the economic recession on the people, explained that the visit of the federal government delegate led by the Minister of State for Budget, Clem Agba, was basically to review some of the projects in the state.

Speaking during a tour of the state government project organised by the state Residence Office, led by the Chief Resilience Officer, Mr. Gbolahan Oki, Egube said the minister had earlier been intimated on the unified fibre ducts saying there is a clear program that int

egrates Lagosians for skills transfer for local content and development of the people.