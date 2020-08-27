News

Sanwo-Olu to unveil 2,160 Lagoshoms’ units, upgrades dilapidated estates

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will unveil 2,160 housing units by the first quarter of 2021 just as the state government would embark on aggressive rehabilitation of the state government’s owned dilapidated estates across the state. Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Akinderu Fatai, who disclosed this, said that the government was considering Lagosians in different economic status in the allocation of a new set of housing units as the idea of paying two or three years house rent upfront would be eradicated with Lagos home ownership scheme.

Speaking during a tour of various housing schemes in the state, the Commissioner said efforts had been activated to intensify works on ongoing construction in order to quickly complete the housing units, saying the housing units would be ready before the end of the first quarter of 2o21.

He said: “The following schemes will be completed before the first and quarter of 2021. Sangotedo scheme of the LagosHoms with 1188 homes in Eti – Osa LGA, 774 out of it will be ready. “Also, 660 homes at Lagoshoms at Odo Onosa / Ayandelu in Agbowa Local Council Development Area.

We are also working to ensure 270 housing unit of 630 homes Egan Igando Scheme is completed and ready for the subscribers.” The commissioner said that the 36 units of LASU Lagoshoms in Lagos State University main Campus and 420 units in Ajara, Badagry were part of the housing projects to be completed. The commissioner said that most dilapidated housing estates belongings to the state government would soon begin to wear a new looks as efforts were ongoing to rehabilitate the estates and save them from collapse.

