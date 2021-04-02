Sanwo-Olu to upgrade alternative schools’ infrastructure

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has unveiled plans to fully rehabilitate its Alternative High School for Girls located in Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government and upgrade other skills acquisition facilities to accommodate dropouts. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this, said the proposed upgrade was aimed at attracting and reintegrating school dropouts as well as those who may have shunned education earlier in life. Briefingjournalistsonthe governor’s plan to upgrade the schools, Wahab said increasing population in the state called for a holistic educational approach that would prioritize the development of both formal and informal education to achieve a mass literacy goal for development. According to him, the state government might consider building more alternative schools across the state for people who may have dropped out of school due to early pregnancy, child trafficking, lack of parental care or other factors, to have an opportunity to return to school for further education
