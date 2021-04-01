Sanwo-Olu to upgrade alternative schools infrastructure

…Mulls more schools to ieintegrate dropouts

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled plans to fully rehabilitate its Alternative High School for Girls located in Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin Local government and upgrade other other skills acquisition facilities to accommodate dropouts.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this, said that the proposed upgrade is aimed at attracting and reintegrating school dropouts as well as those who may have shunned education earlier in life.

Briefing journalists on the governor’s plan to upgrade all the schools, Wahab said that the increasing population in the state calls for a holistic educational approach that would prioritize the development of both formal and informal education to achieve a mass literacy goal for development.

According to him, government might consider building more alternative schools across the state for people, who may have dropped out of school due to early pregnancy, child trafficking, lack of parental care or other factors, to have an opportunity to return to school for further education.

He explained that the initiative would empower the beneficiaries socially and economically so that they can contribute to the development of society and play a more functional role as responsible citizens.

On his part, OSAE Permanent Secretary, Mr Adeniran Kasali hinted that the state government in demonstration of its readiness to the development of Alternative School for Girls Agboju, has constituted the Governing Board for the school to direct the affairs of the school.

