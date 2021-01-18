News

Sanwo-Olu to woo British investors, seek direct investment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will today lead members of the state’s Executive Council to persuade British investors and policy makers in a new push to attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria and the state in particular.

 

Besides, Sanwo-Olu will present business opportunities in the country and the significance of investing in Lagos as the keynote speaker at a virtual event organized by the United Kingdom’s Institute of Directors.

 

However, the event would make Sanwo-Olu become first elected black leader to address the United Kingdom Institute of Directors (IoDUk) in its over 100 years of existence.

 

Specifically, the governor would seize oppor tunity of the platform to showcase Lagos to the British investors for investment consideration following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

 

Sanwo-Olu said: “As a state contributing about 40% of Nigeria’s $410bn GDP and housing over 10% of the country’s 220 million population, Lagos is evidently a fertile ground for investment and big market for commerce.”

 

Also, IoD Branch Manager for Yorkshire and North East, Helena Drake, said “over 100 large British Businesses have registered to participate in the virtual investment forum while Helen Grant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Special Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Rt. Hon Granr Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport and Rt. Hon Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade and President Board of Trade will lead British public sector leaders to participate at the forum

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

BREAKING: Two feared dead as Helicopter crashes into building in Opebi, Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Two persons have been feared dead after a helicopter crashed into a building in Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos. The crash reportedly happened around 12:17 pm on Friday. As at time of filing this report, the chopper was still at the scene of the incident. Other casualty details have remained sketchy Details later…   SHOCKING […]
News

ASUU Strike: Human rights activist, Agbese writes PMB, volunteers to lead negotiation with union

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Renowned human rights activist and writer, Philip Agbese, has written President Muhammadu Buhari, on the lingering strike embarked on by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). Recall that university lecturers have been on strike for over eight months in protest against the Federal Government’s preferred Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) […]
News

China accuses US of racial discrimination over visa cancellations

Posted on Author Reporter

    China on Thursday accused the United States of political persecution and racial discrimination and said it reserves the right for further reaction, after Washington said it had revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers it had deemed security risks. The U.S. move, announced on Wednesday, was a violation of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica