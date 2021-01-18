Sanwo-Olu to woo British investors, seek direct investment

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will today lead members of the state’s Executive Council to persuade British investors and policy makers in a new push to attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria and the state in particular.

Besides, Sanwo-Olu will present business opportunities in the country and the significance of investing in Lagos as the keynote speaker at a virtual event organized by the United Kingdom’s Institute of Directors.

However, the event would make Sanwo-Olu become first elected black leader to address the United Kingdom Institute of Directors (IoDUk) in its over 100 years of existence.

Specifically, the governor would seize oppor tunity of the platform to showcase Lagos to the British investors for investment consideration following the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Sanwo-Olu said: “As a state contributing about 40% of Nigeria’s $410bn GDP and housing over 10% of the country’s 220 million population, Lagos is evidently a fertile ground for investment and big market for commerce.”

Also, IoD Branch Manager for Yorkshire and North East, Helena Drake, said “over 100 large British Businesses have registered to participate in the virtual investment forum while Helen Grant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Special Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Rt. Hon Granr Shapps, Secretary of State for Transport and Rt. Hon Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade and President Board of Trade will lead British public sector leaders to participate at the forum

