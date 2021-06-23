News

Sanwo-Olu to youths: Maximise benefits of vacation trainings

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu, yesterday called on youths in the state to take full advantage of various ongoing free vocational and entrepreneurship skills development programmes to develop themselves and become relevant in the nation’s economic redevelopment plans and the 21st century global digital economy.

The governor gave the advice at the Agency for Mass Education’s vocational graduation ceremony for 119 trainees of Igbo Oluwo Vocational Training Centre, Ikorodu. He said it was important that youths in the state should maximise the benefits of various free vocational training and entrepreneurship skills development programmes provided by his administration to learn a skill that would make their services essential and enable them to contribute their quota to the ongoing economic redevelopment plans, rather than waiting endlessly for a white collar job.

