Sanwo-Olu transforms National Stadium to Festival City for Eko NAFEST 2022

As preparations for this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged Eko NAFEST 2022, to be hosted by the Lagos State government, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in keeping with the tradition of the festival, has named National Stadium in Surulere, which is the main venue of the cultural tourism celebration, Festival City, To this end, the national edifice complex, especially the National Institute for Sports section, now wears a new look. Following the directive of the governor to ensure that the complex is renovated and transformed into a befitting ground for the event.

NAFEST is celebrated yearly on rotational basis across the 36 states of the country, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. The one week celebration offers opportunity for the states to showcase their various cultural, arts and crafts both tangible and intangible heritage, as well as cuisines among others in a colourful and convivial atmosphere. The National Institute for Sports now presents an impressive and colourful presence with the facilities within the complex remodeled in readiness for the festival that would also attracts the public and a number of dignitaries and tourists to Lagos. From the lodging facilities to about five mini-stadias originally conceived for training and other sport events, you are attracted on visit by the splash of colours and artistic motifs now on showpiece at the venue.

The location now turned into a premium Festival City, awaiting the opening of the festival, which begins on November 7 spanning November 14. The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, with the Lagos State State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile -Yusuf, alongside some of their officers were on tour the centre recently, directing affairs. Runsewe, who is also the President, Africa Region of World Craft Council (NCC), expressed delight and satisfaction over the pace of work, noting that Lagos is not leaving any stone unturned to host a successful festival. A special media tour of the location is slated to hold in the coming days, with the Minister of Youth Development and Sports, Sunday Dare, expected to lead the team.

 

