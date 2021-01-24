Sanwo-Olu unveils 252 housing units, 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday commissioned Nigeria’s first Edge-Certified Lagos State Eco-Friendly Affordable Public Housing Scheme which has 252 units of two-bedroom bungalows in Idale, Badagry LGA.

This was even has he vowed to do everything within his power to put an end to the twin issue of maternal and child mortality in the state.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the housing project was a Joint Venture Agreement with Echostone Development on 12.7-hectares of Land in Idale, Badagry, constructed under the supervision of the Lagos Ministry of Housing.

Each home has two trees and a garden. The estate has a water treatment plant, central sewage plant, power generating plant, good drainage and good interlocking road network.

Speaking while unveiling a new Maternal and Childcare Centre and the School of Anaesthesia, located within the premises of Badagry General Hospital, Sanwo-Olu stated that Lagos State under his leadership will change the narrative of the disturbing maternal, new born and child mortality indices.

He averred that the completion of the Badagry Maternal and Child Centre by his administration is a critical indicator of his commitment to eradicating maternal and child mortality as well as his determination to consolidate achievements recorded in improving maternal and child health outcomes.

He said: “I am immensely proud to be here today to handover the newly constructed and equipped fourfloor 110-bed Maternal and Child Centre, and the School of Anaesthetic Studies, Badagry to the people of Badagry.”

While noting that his administration will not pay lip service to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Sanwo-Olu said that his administration is taking concrete action to ensure that residents have greater access to all they need for a peaceful and prosperous life in every sphere.

“It is incontrovertible fact that there can be no socio-economic development without healthy citizens; we all know the crucial role of women in the entrenchment of a developed and progressive society – it has, therefore, become imperative to put an end to preventable maternal and child death,” the governor explained.

