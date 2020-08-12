Sanwo-Olu unveils 550 buses for Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor

After years of expectations, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday flagged off transport infrastructure of the Oshodi –Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system with the unveiling of 550 high and medium capacity buses to improve transportation system in the area.

The governor also launched and inaugurated upgraded e-ticketing system of the BRT buses, signalling commencement of transport operation on the Oshodi – Abule Egba BRT corridor. Speaking during the launch of the project, Sanwo- Olu described the inauguration as a fulfilment of his administration’s promise to significantly improve traffic management and transportation system which was the very first of our six-point development agenda encapsulated as T-H-E-M-E-S.

He said: “This administration made the pledge knowing that you, our people, are the main reason we have been entrusted with the management of your commonwealth

. Today, we are here to formally flag-off a very important transport infrastructure – the Oshodi – Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, unveil 550 high and medium capacity buses, launch the commencement of transport operation on the Oshodi – Abule Egba BRT corridor and inaugurate our upgraded e-ticketing system in fulfilment of our pledge. Although our promise was to deliver this project in May this year, it had to be shifted forward due to the disruption brought about by COVID-19.

“This project is very significant because of its immense benefits to Lagosians in the different communities it straddles and to visitors to our state. This new BRT corridor will bring great relief to over 60,000 commuters who will use this facility daily.

Travel time, which is estimated at an average of two hours during peak periods, will be significantly reduced to an average of about thirty minutes. This will translate to improved health of our people, a safer environment, and increased value of socio economic activities in our State.

“I am also delighted to inform you of our efforts to secure the release of about 550 high and medium capacity buses which had been in bonded warehouse to increase the stock of regulated buses in our state.

