Sanwo-Olu visits Banana Island, bemoans illegal structures

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu on Saturday, visited the site of the recent building collapse on Banana Island in Lagos. The Governor who went in the company of several Lagos State officials, men of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, journalists, and security aides, bemoaned the unlawfulness and illegal structures on the estate. Sanwo-Olu, while addressing the media, said: ‘‘We are at the site of the Building collapse at the Banana Island, and as you can see, we have all gone round and see the site. As it has been reported before now, there have been a lot of investigations going on. We are still clearing the rubbles out of the site. We have given them an order to stop work, not only on the site but on the entire construction site at Banana Island.’’ He said further: ‘”The exercise we are doing today is not just about this location. You have all seen the extent of what I will call unapproved extensions into the waters, at the back of each of the land that is aborting the water. You can see that the original line for Banana Island is not even where we are, it is in front there. ‘‘You can see that there have been several extensions that have been granted by both the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing. These are at least two federal agencies that are culpable for these extensions. They have done these extensions even without our knowledge. We have responsibilities for building approvals and the rest of it.
