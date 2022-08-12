News

Sanwo-Olu visits joint automobile assembly plant

Posted on

A vehicle assembly plant being jointly set up by Lagos State Government and CIG Motor is getting ready for completion, it was learnt. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, visited the plant on WEMPCO Road in Ogba area, where he inspected the progress of the automobile facility. The governor was received by the chairman of the CIG Motors Company Limited, Chief Diana Chen, a Chinese investor. Sanwo-Olu’s visit came 17 months after the Governor formally sealed a Joint Venture Agreement with the automobile company for the establishment of a Vehicle Assembly Plant in the State.

The plant, expected to be delivered by the end of the year, will have a jointly-run factory for the production of different classes of brand new cars. Establishment of the Vehicle Assembly Plant in Lagos was part of the bilateral agreements reached by the State Government and Chinese Investors’ Community in November 2019 during Sanwo-Olu’s business trip to China.

IBILE Holdings Limited, a State-owned corporation, is supervising the investment on behalf of the Lagos State Government. The governor inspected the fully equipped assembly halls already constructed in the assembly yard. The plant is expected to produce 5,000 units of new vehicles when it becomes operational.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

