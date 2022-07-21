Sanwo-Olu visits Kemi Nelson’s family

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Kemi Nelson, a former South-West zonal Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership of APC in Lagos State. Nelson, a former Lagos APC Women Leader and ex-Executive Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) died on Sunday at 66. Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by members of the State Executive Council, which included the Secretary to Lagos State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folashade Jaji; Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo; his Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. SamEgube; Commissionerfor Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. AjibolaPonnle, CommissionerforEnergyand Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote and his Science and Technology counterpart, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, among others, offered prayers for the deceasedandthefamilymembers she left behind.
Related Articles
Amaechi: Why I want to succeed Buhari
Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, noting that he has the “experience and proven capacity” to address the country’s current challenges. Amaechi, who made the declaration during a thanksgiving service organised by the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Osogbo flyover to cost N2.7bn
Osun State Government yesterday disclosed that it will spend N2.7 billion net of all taxes on the construction of flyover at Olaiya Intersection, Osogbo, the state capital. A statement by Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, made available to newsmen yesterday noted that the Public Procurement Agency had issued approval of “No-Objection/Due […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
WARDC seeks community leaders’ support to end rape,
Following recent cases of rape in different parts of Nigeria, Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC), has called for partnership between government, institutions, Civil Society Organisations and community to end Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria. WARDC made the call in Lagos during the Capacitybuilding and consultative meeting with Grassroots women associations […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)