News

Sanwo-Olu visits Kemi Nelson’s family

Posted on

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Kemi Nelson, a former South-West zonal Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership of APC in Lagos State. Nelson, a former Lagos APC Women Leader and ex-Executive Director of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) died on Sunday at 66. Sanwo-Olu was accompanied by members of the State Executive Council, which included the Secretary to Lagos State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folashade Jaji; Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo; his Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. SamEgube; Commissionerfor Establishments, Training and Pensions, Mrs. AjibolaPonnle, CommissionerforEnergyand Mineral Resources, Mr. Olalere Odusote and his Science and Technology counterpart, Mr. Hakeem Fahm, among others, offered prayers for the deceasedandthefamilymembers she left behind.

 

Our Reporters

