Sanwo-Olu visits late Yinka Odumakin's family

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the family of late Mr. Yinka Odumakin, at Omole, Ikeja. Odumakin, a renowned human rights activist died on April 2, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), at the age of 54. During the visit, Sanwo- Olu said the former National Publicity Secretary of the Pan-Yoruba socio- cultural organisation, Afenifere, during his lifetime, did his best through several struggles to make Nigeria a better country.

He described him as, ”one of the strongest, detribalised, action packed, full of life, true Nigerians of our time.” Sanwo-Olu, therefore, urged people to stand firm and ensure that the legacy of the late Afenifere spokesman was built upon. He also urged Nigerians, especially members of the Civil Society Organisations to cherish, preserve and push forward the struggle for a better Nigeria and black race, which he said Odumakin fought and died for. The governor assured the widow of the deceased, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, that Lagos State Government would not leave her alone, but stand by her always.

