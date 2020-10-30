Sanwo-Olu visits TVC, consoles management, staff

•250 staff now out-of-job

Eight days after arsonists and hoodlums attacked Television Continental (TVC) and Max FM Radio Station, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday visited the management and staff of the stations to commiserate with them over the attack which ruined the stations. Property estimated at billions of naira was set ablaze by the arsonists in the wake of the demonstration against the police brutality which was allegedly hijacked by the hoodlums.

The governor, who lamented the attack on the world-class TV station, said that the arsonists did not only destroye the station but also left many staff and the management of the station in pain with the destruction of their property and other personal belongings. Following the attack, transmission gadgets, the state-of-the-art studios, production rooms and operational vehicles, all went up in flames by the time the hoodlums left the station’s premises. Sanwo-Olu and his team which included the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso were received by the TVC’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Andrew Hanlon, who led top management staff of the media organisation.

Hanlon took the governor round the main auditorium, which was the hub of the TV station’s operation. It was completely razed. The auditorium housed three main studios, three control rooms, three master control rooms and central transmission laboratory said to have been equipped with the modern communication gadgets worth millions of dollars.

All left in the building were charred materials. Speaking on the negative impact of the attack on the station, the TV station boss told Sanwo-Olu that more than 250 production staff working in the razed building had been out of job since the incident happened just as over 500 direct employees of the station had been struggling to work in temporary accommodation put up by the company.

Hanlon said: “After the rioters invaded our premises and set the place on fire, some buildings in the premises survived. But the main transmission building is completely destroyed and it was the hub of our operations. The rioters cast fear and terror in the hearts of our employees when they broke in last week’s Wednesday morning.

Like this: Like Loading...