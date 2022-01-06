News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu vs Police: S’West govs blast Malami, IGP

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

…say Lagos must deploy Amotekun now

Southwest governors are up in arms following the blatant refusal of a Chief Superintendentof Police (CSP) to obey an instruction given to him by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State during his visit to Magodo on Tuesday. Magodo, ahighbrowareaof the state, had been in the news recently following an attempt by aggrieved personstoenforce a Supreme Court ruling in their favour, prompting a faceoff between the residents and policemen said to have been sent from Abuja to carry out the judgement.

In an effort to douse the tension, Sanwo-Oluhadembarked on a personal visit to the estate, located in the Shangisha area of the state, to meet with the contending parties when the incident occurred. It was the refusal of theCSP to obey any of the instructions of Sanwo-Olu that prompted hisfellowSouthwestgovernors to describe the incident as “disgraceful”. According to a statement issued by the governors on Wednesday, which was personally signed by the Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, theattitudeof theCSPtowards theLagosStateGovernorcould be described as brazen assault on decency.

While condemning the incident, Akeredolu berated the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) over his role in the incident, the governor stated that the Inspector General of Police must explain the justification for the intrusion Stressing that the development has justified the impracticability of the current federal system, the governor called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reign in the excesses of those bent on disrupting the trust between the people and the Federal Government.

He said: “We are in possession of a video which has gone viral on the social media concerning the disgraceful exchange between a police officer, a CSP, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, the supposed Chief Security Officer of the State, at the Magodo Residential Estate.

“The content of the video is very disconcerting, and this is being charitable. The utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the Governor establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened ‘Federalism’. An arrangement, which compels the Governor of a State to seek clarifications on security issues in his jurisdiction from totally extraneous bodies or persons, is a sure recipe for anarchy. “We condemn, very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion. This is not acceptable. “Any expectations of rapprochement between so called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sultan announces sighting of moon, says Ramadan begins today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) on Monday night announced the sighting of the moon and noted that the 2021 Ramadan will begin on Tuesday, April 13.   This is according to a broadcast by the President- General of NSCIA  and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.   The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad […]
News

Ugwuanyi commences COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Enugu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday flagged off Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) mass vaccination campaign in the state. Ugwuanyi also used the occasion to launch the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Programme Implementation in Enugu State explaining that the two important and closely related programmes in the health sector were commenced together “in our frontal attack […]
News

Gridlock as protesters block Lagos highway

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Many commuters were yesterday stranded around the Alausa and Berger areas in Lagos State as protesters blocked the Alausa section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The protesters had moved from the entrance of the Lagos House of Assembly to block the highway. The placards-carrying protesters barricaded the highway from the Secretariat bus-stop, opposite Magodo Phase II. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica