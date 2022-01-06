Sanwo-Olu vs Police: S’West govs blast Malami, IGP

…say Lagos must deploy Amotekun now

Southwest governors are up in arms following the blatant refusal of a Chief Superintendentof Police (CSP) to obey an instruction given to him by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State during his visit to Magodo on Tuesday. Magodo, ahighbrowareaof the state, had been in the news recently following an attempt by aggrieved personstoenforce a Supreme Court ruling in their favour, prompting a faceoff between the residents and policemen said to have been sent from Abuja to carry out the judgement.

In an effort to douse the tension, Sanwo-Oluhadembarked on a personal visit to the estate, located in the Shangisha area of the state, to meet with the contending parties when the incident occurred. It was the refusal of theCSP to obey any of the instructions of Sanwo-Olu that prompted hisfellowSouthwestgovernors to describe the incident as “disgraceful”. According to a statement issued by the governors on Wednesday, which was personally signed by the Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, theattitudeof theCSPtowards theLagosStateGovernorcould be described as brazen assault on decency.

While condemning the incident, Akeredolu berated the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) over his role in the incident, the governor stated that the Inspector General of Police must explain the justification for the intrusion Stressing that the development has justified the impracticability of the current federal system, the governor called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reign in the excesses of those bent on disrupting the trust between the people and the Federal Government.

He said: “We are in possession of a video which has gone viral on the social media concerning the disgraceful exchange between a police officer, a CSP, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, the supposed Chief Security Officer of the State, at the Magodo Residential Estate.

“The content of the video is very disconcerting, and this is being charitable. The utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the Governor establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened ‘Federalism’. An arrangement, which compels the Governor of a State to seek clarifications on security issues in his jurisdiction from totally extraneous bodies or persons, is a sure recipe for anarchy. “We condemn, very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion. This is not acceptable. “Any expectations of rapprochement between so called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

