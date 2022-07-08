News

Sanwo-Olu wants all hands on deck to build Nigeria

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday urged Nigerians to join hands in making the nation better. Sanwo-Olu made the call at the 15th Annual Luncheon and Awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) with a theme: ‘Divine Mason: Vessels In The Order Of Solomon’ atthe Muson Centre, Onikan. Represented by Prince Bayo Osiyemi, his Special Assistant on Chieftaincy Matters, the governor said it was necessary that religious leaders keep appealing to followers’ conscience.

He said: “Governance is the business of everyone. As Mother Theresa said, ‘what I can do, you cannot do it. What you can do I cannot do it but together we can do great things. Nigeria needs all hands on deck to make it a better country for all of us. “If it is left with those temporary charged with the running of government the result will not be what it should be.

“I, therefore, want to use this medium to appeal to all our religious organisations to do their own bit from the pulpit to appeal to the conscience of our citizens as to the minimum level behaviour below which we should not fall. “The BSN might think the theme was chosen for its own event but it has a larger implications on our society. Mason is a builder and to be a divine mason is something extraordinary.” BSN CEO/General Secretary, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, who referenced the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy, enjoined Nigerians to seek God in solving insecurity, hardship and other challenges facing Nigeria. He said: “No politician can solve Nigeria’s problems.

It will only take divine intervention to solve the problem on the ground.” The five awardees were Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, Dr. Emmanuel Nwogbo, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, Pastor Elijah Animal and Lady Maiden Ibru.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Kidnappers fed us dry leaves –’Recovered’ Kaduna students

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…most of us were taken naked One of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of For estry Mechanization, Afaka Kaduna State, Francis Paul yesterday said their abductors fed them with dry leaves and stream water to keep them alive. Francis, who was one of the five students “recovered” by soldiers, also said the […]
News

Enugu: Ex-NIMASA DG joins APC, as Agballah threatens PDP

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Chimobi Ucheme

The new leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State yesterday received the former Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. George Eneh into the party describing it as a major gain. This is also as no fewer than 300 members of the party in Enugu state that formerly belonged […]
News

Arms to communities: Arewa group declares support for Masari

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

  A group, Arewa Defence League (ADL), has thrown its support behind the move by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, to arm communities against rampaging banditry in the state. ADL in a statement made available to newsmen in Kaduna yesterday said the move will reduce the frequency of such attacks.   The statement signed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica