Sanwo-Olu wants all hands on deck to build Nigeria

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu yesterday urged Nigerians to join hands in making the nation better. Sanwo-Olu made the call at the 15th Annual Luncheon and Awards of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) with a theme: ‘Divine Mason: Vessels In The Order Of Solomon’ atthe Muson Centre, Onikan. Represented by Prince Bayo Osiyemi, his Special Assistant on Chieftaincy Matters, the governor said it was necessary that religious leaders keep appealing to followers’ conscience.

He said: “Governance is the business of everyone. As Mother Theresa said, ‘what I can do, you cannot do it. What you can do I cannot do it but together we can do great things. Nigeria needs all hands on deck to make it a better country for all of us. “If it is left with those temporary charged with the running of government the result will not be what it should be.

“I, therefore, want to use this medium to appeal to all our religious organisations to do their own bit from the pulpit to appeal to the conscience of our citizens as to the minimum level behaviour below which we should not fall. “The BSN might think the theme was chosen for its own event but it has a larger implications on our society. Mason is a builder and to be a divine mason is something extraordinary.” BSN CEO/General Secretary, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, who referenced the attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy, enjoined Nigerians to seek God in solving insecurity, hardship and other challenges facing Nigeria. He said: “No politician can solve Nigeria’s problems.

It will only take divine intervention to solve the problem on the ground.” The five awardees were Dr. Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu, Dr. Emmanuel Nwogbo, Pastor Godman Akinlabi, Pastor Elijah Animal and Lady Maiden Ibru.

