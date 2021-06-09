News

Sanwo-Olu warns against threats of climate change

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the increased impacts of natural disasters felt across the world in the past year showed that climate change was no longer a speculative danger, but a real phenomenal threat to humanity and safety of the environment. Due to the geographical location of the state as a coastal city, the governor said Lagos was vulnerable to adverse events resulting from natural causes.

This, he said, prompted his administration to update the action plan to facilitate proactive response and clear strategy in mitigating the effects of global warming on the environment and the state’s economy. Based on this, the governor unveiled a five-year Lagos State Climate Action Plan, a policy document that will make the state project impacts, coordinate responses and achieve resilience under challenging climate conditions till 2025. Speaking during the launch of the new action plan at the 8th Lagos State International Climate Change Summit organised by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in Victoria Island, the governor urged residents to take actions to protect the environment.

The Second Five-Year Plan 2020-2025 was an updated action document succeeding the 2015 Climate Change Policy and Action Plan adopted by Lagos after the landmark Paris Climate Change Conference, which encapsulated the state’s vision for achieving a zerocarbon Lagos. With the new document, the state government will be responding to prevailing issues threatening the realisation of zero-carbon ambition, which were energy use, waste management and transport. They account for 90 per cent of total greenhouse gas emission in Lagos. The summit also focuses on the relationship between climate change and delivery of critical infrastructure transportation, agriculture and healthcare sectors.

He said: “This summit is an opportunity for us to present the new Lagos State Climate Action Plan to the world. Painstaking effort has gone into it, and we are proud that we have been able to come up with a document that has a robust plan for the environment. “We have successfully updated the climate change action document adopted by Lagos in 2015 to reflect the targets and goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. The final product is the ‘Lagos Climate Action Plan: Second Five-year Plan 2020-2025. “The updated Climate Action Plan reveals three main areas of threat to our zero-carbon ambition in Lagos, which are energy, waste and transport. They account for 90 per cent of our total greenhouse gas emission.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Why Okupe can’t be president –Ohanaeze

Posted on Author Anayo Ezeugwu

The apex Igbo Socio- Cultural Organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said that former media aide to President Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, is mentally unstable to be Nigeria’s president.   While responding to a comment credited to Okupe, President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Okwu Nnabuike, said there is every indication that Okupe needs urgent medical […]
News

Senate moves to end passport racketeering abroad

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committees on Interior and Foreign Affairs to engage the Ministers of both the Interior and Foreign Affairs Ministries, to make renewal of passports easy for Nigerians abroad. Also, to be engaged in the dialogue are the Comptroller-General of immigration, Ambassadors and Consular Officers on the need to immediately introduce measures […]
News

Buhari approves N8.9bn as hazard allowance for health workers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved additional N8.9 billion for the payment of hazard allowances to medical health workers in the country. This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Presidential TaskForce(PTF) onCOVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, yesterday, at a briefinginAbuja. The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica