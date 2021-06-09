Sanwo-Olu warns against threats of climate change

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the increased impacts of natural disasters felt across the world in the past year showed that climate change was no longer a speculative danger, but a real phenomenal threat to humanity and safety of the environment. Due to the geographical location of the state as a coastal city, the governor said Lagos was vulnerable to adverse events resulting from natural causes.

This, he said, prompted his administration to update the action plan to facilitate proactive response and clear strategy in mitigating the effects of global warming on the environment and the state’s economy. Based on this, the governor unveiled a five-year Lagos State Climate Action Plan, a policy document that will make the state project impacts, coordinate responses and achieve resilience under challenging climate conditions till 2025. Speaking during the launch of the new action plan at the 8th Lagos State International Climate Change Summit organised by the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in Victoria Island, the governor urged residents to take actions to protect the environment.

The Second Five-Year Plan 2020-2025 was an updated action document succeeding the 2015 Climate Change Policy and Action Plan adopted by Lagos after the landmark Paris Climate Change Conference, which encapsulated the state’s vision for achieving a zerocarbon Lagos. With the new document, the state government will be responding to prevailing issues threatening the realisation of zero-carbon ambition, which were energy use, waste management and transport. They account for 90 per cent of total greenhouse gas emission in Lagos. The summit also focuses on the relationship between climate change and delivery of critical infrastructure transportation, agriculture and healthcare sectors.

He said: “This summit is an opportunity for us to present the new Lagos State Climate Action Plan to the world. Painstaking effort has gone into it, and we are proud that we have been able to come up with a document that has a robust plan for the environment. “We have successfully updated the climate change action document adopted by Lagos in 2015 to reflect the targets and goals of the Paris Climate Change Agreement. The final product is the ‘Lagos Climate Action Plan: Second Five-year Plan 2020-2025. “The updated Climate Action Plan reveals three main areas of threat to our zero-carbon ambition in Lagos, which are energy, waste and transport. They account for 90 per cent of our total greenhouse gas emission.”

