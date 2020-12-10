Sanwo-Olu warns agencies against sharp practices

Disturbed by flagrant abuse of building laws in the state, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday warned land and property permit approving agencies to live above board, saying his administration would no longer tolerate officers engaging in sharp practices as prerequisite for approval.

The governor specifically warned staff of ministry of physical planning and agencies including the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Agency and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to scale up for better job about physical planning approval with a view to forestalling shoddy physical development in the state Speaking at the first Lagos Real Estate market place conference and exhibition themed “Unearthing Real Opportunities in Real Estate, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy,” Sanwo-Olu the stated that residents and the real estate practitioners were complaining about turnaround time for permit approval. According to the governor, having a roof over one’s head was one of the critical needs of mankind, saying it was proper for the government and private sector to give priority attention to it.

Like this: Like Loading...