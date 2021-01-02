News

Sanwo-Olu welcomes babies of the year

Posted on

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday welcomed the first babies of the year in four state-owned health facilities, urging residents to support the state government in fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the general hospitals, where the governor’s wife visited include: Mushin General Hospital, Alimosho General Hospital, Orile Agege General Hospital and Ayinke House, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital. Among the new born were Baby Amoo, a male who weighed 3kg delivered at exactly 12:01am at Mushin General Hospital by Mrs Tomilola Amao.

Another baby, a male who weighed 4.35kg and delivered at 2:38am by Mrs. Onumba Foluke is the first baby of the year in Alimosho General Hospital. Also, at Orile-Agege General Hospital, baby Ajayi, a girl, who weighed 2.35kg was delivered at 12:01a.m by Mrs. Abosede Ajayi, while the first baby of the year at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (Ayinke House, LASUTH) is baby Adesola-Fagade.

The baby who weighed 3.3kg was delivered at 12.21am to the family of Mr and Mrs Adesola-Fagade. Speaking at the hospitals to celebrate the arrivals of the babies, Mrs Sanwo-Olu stated that the birth of a child, for most people, symbolises the assurance that our heritage and life force is carried on to the next generation.

Our Reporters

