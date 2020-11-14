Sanwo-Olu: We’ll complete Lagos-Badagry expressway

unveils Nigeria’s first electric car, Hyundai Kona

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday assured Lagosians that the state government would complete the ongoing construction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. He said his government was committed to the construction of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, saying the delay of work on the road was based on the government’s plan to build a first-class infrastructure that people would be proud of when completed.

Speaking at the unveiling of Hyundai Kona, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car in Nigeria at Ojo in Lagos State yesterday, Sanwo-Olu said the Lagos-Badagry Expressway when completed will last for about 30 to 40 years. Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu yesterday unveiled Nigeria’s first electric car named Hyundai Kona.

The unveiling was organised by Stallion Group, a company that represents Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi, Skoda, Changan, Ashok Leyland through independent management in Nigeria.

The new Kona, an Electric car regarded by European motoring journalists as world’s number one was unveiled by Lagos State Governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu with lots of enthusiasm at the VON, Automobiles Nigeria located in Ojo area of state where the car was manufactured. Speaking during the unveiling, Sanwo-Olu commended Stallion Group for the noble initiative, just as he promised that Lagos State Government will make provisions for vehicle charging points across the state, to make it easy for users to enjoy their Electric Vehicles (EV). He observed that VON had made over 40 to 50 years of vehicle manufacturing history. He said: “Lagos-Badagry Expressway will be completed from two lanes to 10 lanes.

