News

Sanwo-Olu: We’ll partner stakeholders to grow creative industry

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged his administration’s continued support for the creative industry. He said the state government is working with industry players to bring more development and professionalism into the creative sector.

 

Sanwo-Olu stated this last weekend in Atlanta, United States, during an interactive session with Nigerian musicians, producers and promoters at an event tagged ‘Stars are made in Lagos’, a side event at the just-concluded 15th Headies Global Awards.

 

The governor also visited the Trilith studios in Atlanta ahead of the planned Lagos film city project, where he met with the founder, Mr. Daniel Truett Carthy. Sanwo-Olu and his entourage were taken around the 700-acre site studio, with a 400 acres backlog and 24 sound stages.

 

The governor said entertainment is well structured in his administration’s six pillars THEMES developmental agenda for Greater Lagos, which are Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Senate not against electronic voting, transmission of result, says Omo-Agege

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege yesterday, said the 9th Senate is fully in support of electronic voting and electronic transmission of results, but because the country has only 43% internet coverage, the country cannot go for electronic transmission until the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) can ascertain otherwise. Omo-Agege made this assertion while answering […]
News Top Stories

INEC: APC tackles PDP, defends Onochie’s nomination

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

… urges Senate to ignore criticisms The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday equated the appointment of the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Ms. Lauretta Onochie, to that of the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom […]
News

Rededicate yourselves to Allah, pray for Nigeria, Gbajabiamila tells Muslims

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Muslims to rededicate themselves to their creator and pray for the country during this period of Eid-el-Kabir. Gbajabiamila said the need for prayers became more pressing at this time that the coronavirus pandemic was ravaging the world, including Nigeria. The speaker said with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica