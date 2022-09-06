Sanwo-Olu: We’ll partner stakeholders to grow creative industry

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has pledged his administration’s continued support for the creative industry. He said the state government is working with industry players to bring more development and professionalism into the creative sector.

Sanwo-Olu stated this last weekend in Atlanta, United States, during an interactive session with Nigerian musicians, producers and promoters at an event tagged ‘Stars are made in Lagos’, a side event at the just-concluded 15th Headies Global Awards.

The governor also visited the Trilith studios in Atlanta ahead of the planned Lagos film city project, where he met with the founder, Mr. Daniel Truett Carthy. Sanwo-Olu and his entourage were taken around the 700-acre site studio, with a 400 acres backlog and 24 sound stages.

The governor said entertainment is well structured in his administration’s six pillars THEMES developmental agenda for Greater Lagos, which are Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism, and Security and Governance

