Sanwo-Olu: We’re financially credible govt

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday said the state is a financially credible government to financial institutions, noting that the state government has never defaulted in terms of repayment and other responsibilities. Sanwo-Olu made the statement on Wednesday when the management of Parallex Bank Limited led by its Managing Director, Olufemi Bakre, paid him a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said Lagos State Government is open to doing business with any financial institutions, adding that his administration will continue to encourage all players without giving anyone unnecessary advantage. Sanwo-Olu said his government is service-driven based on the administration’s commitments to the citizens by improving quality of lives, providing security of lives and properties and providing a friendly and conducive environment for businesses to thrive. He said: “We are open to doing additional businesses with any of the financial institutions. Lagos will continue to be a major player in the public sector space.”

