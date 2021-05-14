Sanwo-Olu: We’ve completed over 1,097 projects in 970 schools

….as Lagos commissions school infrastructure in Agbowa

As part of the strategies to enhance school infrastructure in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Friday said that his administration has completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state.

The governor also said that his administration has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools and supplied 87,000 dual composite units of furniture to primary and secondary schools across the state.

Speaking while unveiling a new set of newly completed projects at UPE Primary School, Odo Ayandelu and Odo Ayandelu Junior Academy, within UPE Primary School, Agbowa in Ikorodu axis, Sanwo-Olu said that the projects would further drive the “Education and Technology” as pillar of his administration’s THEMES Agenda.

According to the governor, who was represented his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye, if the administration must actualize its greater Lagos vision, quality education must remain one of the most solid building blocks. He said it would improve the learning and teaching environment in public schools since education remains the most potent tool of empowerment and one of the most tested ways to close the gap between poverty and wealth.

He said: “The vital role of education in the growth and development of a megacity like ours has made it imperative for us to ensure that our children have access to quality education and an enabling environment for excellent learning.

“In order to accelerate our children’s access to world-class pedagogical learning, we have aggressively embarked on the provision of blocks of classrooms, administrative offices, school furniture, laboratories, modern toilet facilities, and security across the six Education Districts and Local Government Councils. Therefore, our children have access to quality education irrespective of their location.

“We have so far completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. In the last two years, our government has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools, while 87,000 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to primary and secondary schools across the state.”

On her part, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, who was represented by Mr Felix Adeyemi, said that the governor has also touched virtually all value chain of the education segment in the development drive.

Principal, Community Junior Academy, Odo-Ayandolu, Mr Moshood Adeyemi thanked the government for the project and while giving a brief history of success stories of the school, appealed for perimeter fence to make the environment safer.

Also, the headmaster of the primary section, Mr Kehinde Adeleka requested for additional classrooms to cater for population growth of the school.

Master Compassion David, a JS3 student, thanked the government for its strides in renovating the schools while Master Clement Samuel of the primary school wing prayed for God’s blessings on the “governor and his entire working team”.

