Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu: We’ve completed over 1,097 projects in 970 schools

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

….as Lagos commissions school infrastructure in Agbowa

As part of the strategies to enhance school infrastructure in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State Friday said that his administration has completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state.
The governor also said that his administration has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools and supplied 87,000 dual composite units of furniture to primary and secondary schools across the state.
Speaking while unveiling a new set of newly completed projects at UPE Primary School, Odo Ayandelu and Odo Ayandelu Junior Academy, within UPE Primary School, Agbowa in Ikorodu axis, Sanwo-Olu said that the projects would further drive the “Education and Technology” as pillar of his administration’s THEMES Agenda.
According to the governor, who was represented his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Engr Aramide Adeyoye, if the administration must actualize its greater Lagos vision, quality education must remain one of the most solid building blocks. He said it would improve the learning and teaching environment in public schools since education remains the most potent tool of empowerment and one of the most tested ways to close the gap between poverty and wealth.
He said: “The vital role of education in the growth and development of a megacity like ours has made it imperative for us to ensure that our children have access to quality education and an enabling environment for excellent learning.
“In order to accelerate our children’s access to world-class pedagogical learning, we have aggressively embarked on the provision of blocks of classrooms, administrative offices, school furniture, laboratories, modern toilet facilities, and security across the six Education Districts and Local Government Councils. Therefore, our children have access to quality education irrespective of their location.
“We have so far completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. In the last two years, our government has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools, while 87,000 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to primary and secondary schools across the state.”
On her part, the Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, who was represented by Mr Felix Adeyemi, said that the governor has also touched virtually all value chain of the education segment in the development drive.
Principal, Community Junior Academy, Odo-Ayandolu, Mr Moshood Adeyemi thanked the government for the project and while giving a brief history of success stories of the school, appealed for perimeter fence to make the environment safer.
Also, the headmaster of the primary section, Mr Kehinde Adeleka requested for additional classrooms to cater for population growth of the school.
Master Compassion David, a JS3 student, thanked the government for its strides in renovating the schools while Master Clement Samuel of the primary school wing prayed for God’s blessings on the “governor and his entire working team”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara will develop master plan for Ilorin, others, says AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has disclosed  that his administration is developing a master plan for the state capital Ilorin and other major cities, saying the current spate of unplanned developments in the state are not sustainable. AbdulRazaq disclosed this while commending the great legacies of former military Governor Brigadier-General David Bamigboye when the sociocultural […]
Metro & Crime

Travellers groan as trailer breaks billboard on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Motorists were held up for several hours in gridlock on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway as a truck carrying granite rammed into a giant billboard board, thereby halting vehicular movement. For over four hours, motorists were helpless on the everbusy expressway as the billboard broke into two and fell on the highway with the truck. The […]
Metro & Crime

C’River CP dies from COVID-19 related complications

Posted on Author Reporter

  Clement James, Calabar Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdulkadir Jimoh is reportedly dead. Multiple sources said Jimoh died early this morning (Friday) from COVID-19 related complications. The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme while speaking to journalists said the late Commissioner of Police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica