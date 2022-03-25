News

Sanwo-Olu: Why we established 2 additional universities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that his administration established additional two universities in the state for the purpose of manpower development, capacity building, more access to university education and the growth of science and technology for national development. Speaking at the 25th convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University (LASU), Governor Sanwo- Olu said his administration established the new state universities to widen opportunities for the coming generation and for the purpose of developing manpower.
He said: “This administration right from inception has put greater priority on education. You would recall that education is the third pillar of our administration’s Six Pillar-Development Agenda. This underscores our resolve to continuously develop human capacity vis-a-vis increasing access to education for sustainable development. “It is in the spirit of increasing access to education at all levels for sustainable development that on Wednesday, February 2, I assented to the bills for the establishment of additional two universities in the state – Lagos State University of Education

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bird Flu hits three LGs in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Officials of Kaduna State government have confirmed the outbreak of avian influenza (Bird Flu) in three local government areas of the state. This is as over 100,000 birds in poultry farms across the state are now at the risk of contracting the disease. Kaduna State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ibrahim Hussaini, made this known during a […]
News Top Stories

Attackers of Police formations, Correctional facilities enemies of people –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has described as enemies of the people those responsible for the recent attacks at some Police formations and Correctional facilities in Imo State. Lawan said the aim of the attackers was probably to cause a distraction for the Imo State government or even the Federal Government. According to a […]
News

Military ‘deactivates’ 160,000 illegal products in N/Delta

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The military, Thursday, said aggressive operations against economic sabotage in the Niger Delta, had resulted in the “deactivation” of 150,000 litres of illegally refined automatuve gas oil (AGO), as well as 943.47 barrels of crude oil. It noted that the operations that culminated in the feat, were conducted between August 13 and 19 respectively. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica