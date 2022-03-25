Sanwo-Olu: Why we established 2 additional universities

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that his administration established additional two universities in the state for the purpose of manpower development, capacity building, more access to university education and the growth of science and technology for national development. Speaking at the 25th convocation ceremony of the Lagos State University (LASU), Governor Sanwo- Olu said his administration established the new state universities to widen opportunities for the coming generation and for the purpose of developing manpower.

He said: “This administration right from inception has put greater priority on education. You would recall that education is the third pillar of our administration’s Six Pillar-Development Agenda. This underscores our resolve to continuously develop human capacity vis-a-vis increasing access to education for sustainable development. “It is in the spirit of increasing access to education at all levels for sustainable development that on Wednesday, February 2, I assented to the bills for the establishment of additional two universities in the state – Lagos State University of Education

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...