Sanwo-Olu, wife celebrate Sallah with patients, health workers

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke, yesterday visited the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, Broad Street and some other hospitals in different parts of the state, to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with in-patients and health practitioners.

The governor and his wife while at the various hospitals chatted with the patients and the medical personnel, cheering them up, encouraging them and also prayed for their recovery. Speaking to journalists, Sanwo-Olu said his unscheduled visit to Lagos Island Maternity, was to share Eidel- Kabir moments with those in the hospital at a time when every other person is in joyous mood at home. He said: “It is really about the season. So, if you reflect, Eid-el-Kabir is about season of love.

It is about season of remembering one another. So people are remembering Prophet Ibrahim; he slaughtered ram, which showed it is a season of giving. “There are people on two sides, the medical officers on the frontline that are meant to be at work but more importantly are patients who for one reason or the other, cannot be with their loved ones.”

Justifying his decision to pay unscheduled visit to health practitioners and inpatients at the hospitals, Sanwo- Olu said: “I felt that this is the best place to come and show love; not just to see them but to encourage them and to give them little support from myself and my government. “Coming here, we would also see things around ourselves. It is an unscheduled visit. So, we didn’t prompt anything. I saw them in their natural habit. You can see so many doctors and nurses are on duty and patients are also happy.”

