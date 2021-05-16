News

Sanwo-Olu, wife task religious leaders on security, tolerance

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke yesterday tasked religious leaders to continue to preach religious tolerance amongst their congregations for the continued development and sustained co-existence of the residents of the state.

 

The duo also urged parents and guardians to keep close tabs on activities of their children and wards and be more security conscious in view of the recent developments in the country.
Speaking at a special Eid-El-Fitr celebration held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, organised by the state government to officially mark the end of Ramadan, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the occasion speaks of the uniqueness, oneness and inclusiveness and above all love of his administration for the people.
According to the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, religion in this part of the world, can only be a source of strength, unity, progress and development, adding that he was happy the lecture given at the event also attested to that.

On her part, the wife of the Governor, Dr Ibijoke, Sanwo-Olu said it was important for parents, especially women to talk to their children and also intensify prayers for the peace and development of Nigeria.

 

According to her, “Lagos, as we all know, is a lovely and loving place to be. We accommodate all the different tribes and ethnic groups. We thank God that this month of Ramadan has been a period where we can look inward, pray more; be more of our brothers’ keepers and take care of one another.
“At this point in time in Nigeria when everyone is talking about insecurity, it is very paramount that each and every one of us takes security very important. Just a few days ago, I was with the Iyaloja General and I was telling her that as mothers, one of the things we could do is pray more (which I know we have been doing a lot) to support our men that are doing so much out there, and also be very vigilant and talk to the wards under us.”
The First Lady described Ramadan as a period which emphasized on virtues of love, tolerance, forgiveness, brotherhood, sacrifice, self-denial, piety, and generosity, among others, just as she urged the people to imbibe the lessons of the season

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Kidnapping: Police operatives arrest pastor, uncover underground cell inside church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

Special operatives of the Police have arrested one pastor, Adetokunbo Adenopo over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a delivery man. Adenopo was among 34 other suspects, who according to the police “have been clearly and evidentially linked” to cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms and other […]
News

Revised tariff: KEDCO to roll out implementation July 1

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR, KANO

T he management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) at the weekend said it was set to roll out implementation of a revised electricity tariff from July 1, 2020.     According to the management, the new initiative would guarantee quality services, improved power supply, availability and reliability across Kano franchise areas.     The […]
News

Ogun refutes payment of ransom for released OOU students

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State government has said there was no ransom paid for the release of two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro campus, Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule, who were abducted by gunmen on Sunday evening. Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. AbdulWaheed Odusile, who disclosed this at a press briefing held at Governor’s Office, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica