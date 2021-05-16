Sanwo-Olu, wife task religious leaders on security, tolerance

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke yesterday tasked religious leaders to continue to preach religious tolerance amongst their congregations for the continued development and sustained co-existence of the residents of the state.

The duo also urged parents and guardians to keep close tabs on activities of their children and wards and be more security conscious in view of the recent developments in the country.

Speaking at a special Eid-El-Fitr celebration held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, organised by the state government to officially mark the end of Ramadan, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the occasion speaks of the uniqueness, oneness and inclusiveness and above all love of his administration for the people.

According to the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashade Jaji, religion in this part of the world, can only be a source of strength, unity, progress and development, adding that he was happy the lecture given at the event also attested to that.

On her part, the wife of the Governor, Dr Ibijoke, Sanwo-Olu said it was important for parents, especially women to talk to their children and also intensify prayers for the peace and development of Nigeria.

According to her, “Lagos, as we all know, is a lovely and loving place to be. We accommodate all the different tribes and ethnic groups. We thank God that this month of Ramadan has been a period where we can look inward, pray more; be more of our brothers’ keepers and take care of one another.

“At this point in time in Nigeria when everyone is talking about insecurity, it is very paramount that each and every one of us takes security very important. Just a few days ago, I was with the Iyaloja General and I was telling her that as mothers, one of the things we could do is pray more (which I know we have been doing a lot) to support our men that are doing so much out there, and also be very vigilant and talk to the wards under us.”

The First Lady described Ramadan as a period which emphasized on virtues of love, tolerance, forgiveness, brotherhood, sacrifice, self-denial, piety, and generosity, among others, just as she urged the people to imbibe the lessons of the season

