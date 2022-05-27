News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu wins Lagos APC guber ticket

Posted on

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 elections. Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election on the platform of APC polled 1,170 votes to emerge as his party’s flag bearers for March 11, 2023 governorship elections. He won in all the 20 local government areas in Lagos State during the primary election held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, yesterday.

The results were announced by the Chairman of the Lagos All Progressives Congress Governorship Election Committee, Adamu Dibal. He said the total number of delegates for the primary elections was 1,225, but 1,198 were accredited for the exercise. And out of the accredited delegates, Sanwo- Olu scored 1,170 votes and there were 12 invalid votes. It was gathered that three aspirants collected the APC governorship expression of interest and nomination forms

 

Our Reporters

