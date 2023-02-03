‘Sanwo-Olu won’t debate with those who terrorised Lagosians’

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile, announced yesterday that Sanwo-Olu would not debate with those who unleashed terror on Lagosians. On the March 11gubernatorial election, he claimed that those running against Sanwo-Olu are “comedians, jesters, and boys who just want people to notice them”.

He added: ‘‘There is no opposition in the Lagos ahead of the March 11 governorship election.’’ Speaking on the “2023 General Election, Focus on Lagos State Politics” during TVC News Breakfast live, Akosile said Sanwo- Olu had reached a point where international organizations are scrambling to invite him for meetings. Akosile said: ‘‘I don’t see any opposition in Lagos,” he declared. Unfortunately, all I see are some clowns. I watch some comics. Some of the boys I see merely want to seek attention.’’ “Someone questioned why the governor didn’t participate in a debate in a WhatsApp group. Which of the debates? With who?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...