News

‘Sanwo-Olu won’t debate with those who terrorised Lagosians’

Posted on Author Yemi Olakitan Comment(0)

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Gboyega Akosile, announced yesterday that Sanwo-Olu would not debate with those who unleashed terror on Lagosians. On the March 11gubernatorial election, he claimed that those running against Sanwo-Olu are “comedians, jesters, and boys who just want people to notice them”.

He added: ‘‘There is no opposition in the Lagos ahead of the March 11 governorship election.’’ Speaking on the “2023 General Election, Focus on Lagos State Politics” during TVC News Breakfast live, Akosile said Sanwo- Olu had reached a point where international organizations are scrambling to invite him for meetings. Akosile said: ‘‘I don’t see any opposition in Lagos,” he declared. Unfortunately, all I see are some clowns. I watch some comics. Some of the boys I see merely want to seek attention.’’ “Someone questioned why the governor didn’t participate in a debate in a WhatsApp group. Which of the debates? With who?

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

EFCC gets new acting Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Director of Operations, Mr Mohammed Umar, has been picked to oversee the affairs of the agency in the absence of detained acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu. A top official of the commission who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, disclosed this. The source, who asked not to be […]
News

Insecurity: Joint Task Force repels bandits’ attack on Niger Communities

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna 

Barely two days after armed bandits asked some communities to pay N5million monthly or risk being attacked, a security Joint Task Force stationed in Erena town of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State has successfully repelled an attack by marauders on the town after hours of gun battle It was reliably learnt that the […]
News

Ondo PDP refers Mimiko to ward amid intrigues

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The intrigues trailing Thursday’s defection of former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko have continued to heighten as moves were initiated on Friday to deny him a waiver. The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reportedly referred the former governor to his ward in Ondo West Local Government for re-admission into the party. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica