Sanwo-Olu woos Dangote Foundation, VDMA on training of Lagos youths

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday called on the Aliko Dangote Foundation- VDMA Technical Training Programme to work with Lagos State in the establishment of a bigger training hub for youths in the state to bridgetheskillgapandtackle unemployment challenges.

The governor, who also expressed his administration’s readiness to partner with a VDMA, a German association for mechanical and plant engineering in order to empower and strengthen the teeming youth of the state and Nigeria at large. Speaking at the launch of Aliko Dangote Foundation- VDMA Technical Training Programme in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the initiative was a welcome addition to the capacitybuilding landscape, adding that it was coming at a period that demanded urgent and ambitious solutions to the lingering national problems of unemployment and un-employability. He explained that six well-equipped vocational skills centres were domiciled in Lagos, as more was expected to be created. Explaining the rationale for having such training programme partnership agreement in the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu, said Lagos being the biggest economy in Africa had created a major unemployment gap, which made it imperative for the state government to upscale the youth in technical skills for a better and prosperous future of the state. He added that the state was ready to provide everything necessary to ensure that a higher capacity of such training programmes take place in the state in the next six months in collaboration with the German’s firm and Aliko Dangote Foundation.

On his part, President of Aliko Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, explained that the Aliko Dangote Foundation-VDMA Technical Training Programme was a collaboration between ADF, VDMA and its Foundation for Young Talent in Mechanical Engineering (NWS).

