Sanwo-Olu: Youth empowerment crucial to new generation leaders

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has described youth training and empowerment as a viable way of building new generation of leaders with positive mindsets for volunteerism and leadership.

Speaking during the official closing ceremony of the 2021 IBILE Youth Academy, which held at the Abesan Youth Center, Ipaja, Mrs Sanwo-Olu, said that the initiative was designed to build a new generation of leaders with positive mindsets that embrace the virtue of citizenship, leadership and volunteerism for self-development.

Mrs Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Education District IV, Mrs. Foluke Olajide, said that concerted efforts must be geared towards discovering, nurturing the positive energy of our burdened youth population.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This initiative will help our youth push boundaries, build their confidence and harness their personal development which in turn will contribute to the growth and development of our dear state and by extension the nation.

“The state government has continued to provide impactful platforms for youth and other age classes, in order to make a lasting impact in the society.”

While reaffirming that the Sanwo-Olu led administration will continue to prioritize youth welfare in its agenda, the First Lady advised the youth population to resolve to also contribute their quota to nation building.

Earlier, the Commissioner, Ministry of Youth and Social Development Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, said that the state has the highest youth population in the country, which confer a huge responsibility on the state to seriously address challenges that comes with the huge youth population.

