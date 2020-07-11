News

Sanwo-Olu’ll deliver Lagos- Badagry road project –Activist

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A human right activist, Mr. Ekudina Ibrahim, has said Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is a trustworthy personality, whose words and promises can be trusted. Ibrahim, who is the Convener of Movement for a Better Lagos, made the remarks in a statement to express confidence that the problematic portion causing headache for residents and commuters along Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be effectively handled by the governor. According to the group leader, the pass mark the governor scored in his first year in office is a testimony that he is a responsive governor whose words can be taken to the bank, asserting that, he is not given to frivolities, empty promises or bogus claims.

According to Ibrahim, it is no more in the realm of conjecture that Sanwo-Olu is someone that harkens to the yearnings of the people with prompt attention, assuring that he could not afford to see his people suffer because he was not unmindful of their problems. He also commended the governor and his team of experts on their commitment to the welfare of the people despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Ibrahim said: “I am excited that as he addresses the issue of the coronavirus pandemic, he is also effectively performing all other functions of governance. Sentiment apart, the Lagos State administration under the watchful eyes of Sanwo-Olu is doing perfectly well.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Employer defies govt, locks out workers

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Hundreds of chemical workers under the aegis of National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE), and the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (CANMPSSAN), have, for over a week, been denied access into the premises of their organisation, Nycil Limited, located in Ota Ogun State. […]
News

Trump: US intelligence doubted Russia urged Taliban to kill US troops

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was not told about a reported Russian effort to get the Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers because many U.S. intelligence officials doubted its veracity, a stance contradicted by four U.S. and European sources and by its inclusion in a widely read CIA report in May. “We never […]
News

Ondo monarchs endorse Akeredolu’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ahead of 10th October, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, the state’s Traditional Council of Obas yesterday endorsed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for another term in office. Chairman of the Council, Olugbo of Ugbo, Obateru Fredrick Akinrutan, disclosed this during a meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital by the firstclass obas in the state. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: