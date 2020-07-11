Sanwo-Olu’ll deliver Lagos- Badagry road project –Activist

A human right activist, Mr. Ekudina Ibrahim, has said Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State is a trustworthy personality, whose words and promises can be trusted. Ibrahim, who is the Convener of Movement for a Better Lagos, made the remarks in a statement to express confidence that the problematic portion causing headache for residents and commuters along Lagos-Badagry Expressway would be effectively handled by the governor. According to the group leader, the pass mark the governor scored in his first year in office is a testimony that he is a responsive governor whose words can be taken to the bank, asserting that, he is not given to frivolities, empty promises or bogus claims.

According to Ibrahim, it is no more in the realm of conjecture that Sanwo-Olu is someone that harkens to the yearnings of the people with prompt attention, assuring that he could not afford to see his people suffer because he was not unmindful of their problems. He also commended the governor and his team of experts on their commitment to the welfare of the people despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Ibrahim said: “I am excited that as he addresses the issue of the coronavirus pandemic, he is also effectively performing all other functions of governance. Sentiment apart, the Lagos State administration under the watchful eyes of Sanwo-Olu is doing perfectly well.”

